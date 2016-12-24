News By Tag
Legal Learning Series Proudly Announces A MAE ZING Travel, as its newest Annual Sponsor for 2016
See end of release for information about A MAE ZING Travel, its partners and offerings. For more information about Legal Learning Series and a list of upcoming events, visit www.legallearningseries.com.
A MAE ZING Travel and associates will be in attendance at LLS South Florida events, joining thousands other legal professionals who are expected to participate in 2016-2017 events. Legal Learning Series is one of the fastest-growing legal education and marketing companies in the nation. Together with the help of its partners LLS will look to further extend its reach into new territories.
QUOTES:
Robert Friedman, Co-founder and Executive Director of Legal Learning Series: "Legal Learning Series is delighted to welcome A MAE ZING Travel, a well-known local business with strong connections in South Florida. We have made destination programming a priority at Legal Learning Series and will be counting on Mae to help. The support we receive from leading companies like A MAE ZING Travel, and from our existing partners, allows us to provide the absolute best in quality programming and events for the legal community."
MORE INFORMATION:
About Legal Learning Series
The Legal Learning Series (http://www.legallearningseries.com/
About A MAE ZING Travel
A-MAE-ZING Travel is owned and operated by Mae Groleau an expert in the travel industry for over 25 years. Although A-MAE-ZING Travel takes pride in bringing the best value to the traveler, the top priority and challenge is making memories for a life time. Paying special attention to detail, so that your travel whether it be for business or pleasure will be successful. If you are planning a company trip or retreat, business trip, or want to travel for pleasure, give A-MAE-ZING Travel the opportunity to give you an experience of a lifetime. Mae Groleau would welcome the opportunity to build a relationship today so when you're ready to travel, every aspect of your travel will be designed to your specific needs. For more information please contact our friend Mae Groleau at amaezingtravel@
CONTACTS:
Mae Groleau
CEO
A MAE ZING Travel
954-914-1589
amaezingtravel@
Robert Friedman, Legal Learning Series
robert@legallearningseries.com
954-745-9519
