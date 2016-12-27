Monterey Symphony Presents Curtis on Tour on January 13 and 14, 2017

End

-- The Monterey Symphony and the Sunset Cultural Center are presenting a 17-member Chamber Orchestra from the Curtis Institute of Music in Philadelphia in collaboration with the Historic Presenting Partners of the Sunset Center (HPP's). All FIVE of the Mozart violin concertos will be presented over two days. The two separate concerts will feature outstanding young soloists from the Curtis institute in Mozart's Violin Concertos 1, 3, and 5 at 8:00 p.m. on Friday, January 13th and Mozart's Violin Concertos 2 and 4 at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, January 14th. The Saturday afternoon matinee will also feature Mozart's famous Sinfonia Concertante for Violin and Viola with two Curtis Institute faculty members who are world renowned soloists on their respective instruments – Shmuel Ashkenasi, Violinist and Roberto Diaz, Violist.Located in Philadelphia since 1924, the Curtis Institute is widely regarded as one of the world's leading music academies. With students entering as young as 12 years old, the Washington Post describes the Curtis Institute as, "Both a conservatory and a buzzword… known for taking the best music students in the world", and recently praised the Curtis Chamber Orchestra for, "A glowing performance…great elegance and style".Both the Monterey Symphony and the Sunset Center are delighted to be introducing this vibrant, inspiring ensemble to local audiences as part of their 2017 national tour. We thank the Carmel Bach Festival, the Carmel Music Society, and Chamber Music Monterey Bay for helping to get the word out regarding these special concerts. A portion of the net proceeds from ticket sales to these concerts will be shared with these organizations. Ticket prices for each of the two concerts are $50 (Premium seating), $25 (General seating) and $10 (Students and Active Military).The Curtis Chamber Orchestra shares our commitment to youth arts education and has generously agreed to offer two free performances for area schools on Friday, January 13th, prior to the public concerts. We are delighted that these two concerts have been completely sold out and we have classrooms from both North Monterey County and South Monterey County attending these performances.The Monterey Symphony, Sunset Cultural Center, and the Curtis Institute would like to thank the following hospitality providers who are helping with lodging and food for the performers: La Dolce Vita Restaurant, Coachman's Inn (Four Sisters Hotel Group), Carmel Fireplace Inn (Carmel Fireplace and Briarwood B and B's), Erik's DeliCafe, The Carmel Music Society, and the Carmel Bach Festival.