Kelley Kronenberg Continues Firm-wide Philanthropic Initiative with Holiday Food and Clothing Drives
As part of the food drive, employees in several of the firm's offices were allowed to wear jeans in exchange for donations (cash or food). The cash donations were used to purchase groceries for the food drives. Additionally, the firm's Tampa office organized a clothing drive consisting of gently worn and new items for the homeless. The donation was made to Matthew 25, a program that serves breakfast and provides clothing for between 80 and 140 adults every Saturday morning.
Donations were made in the following cities to these organizations:
· Fort Lauderdale Office – The Pantry of Broward, led by Marketing and Business Development Manager Shanon Lazarus and Marketing and Business Development Coordinator Brooke Elmore.
· Miami Lakes Office - Our Lady of the Lakes Church in Miami Lakes, led by Attorney Patrick Davis.
· Miami Office - First Miami Presbyterian Church, led by Partner Julie Swindell and Paralegal Maria Zucker.
· Orlando Office – The Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Florida, led by Paralegal Gail Cocchiarella.
· Tampa Office - Matthew 25, led by Co-Managing Partner of the firm's Tampa office, Dana Andrews.
"Our firm has always believed in helping our neighbors and giving back to the communities where our employees work and live," said Heath S. Eskalyo, Principal Partner and the Chief Financial Officer for the firm. "These food and clothing drives are just one way we can get involved on a personal level and help those less fortunate during this holiday season."
The firm's previous KKC projects have included a statewide school supplies drive for students as well as a Thanksgiving food drive in 2015, in addition to the firm's regular philanthropic work. Earlier this year, the firm completed its third KKC project, nicknamed "Operation Cookie." Throughout January and February, members of Kelley Kronenberg's Florida offices competed in an interoffice competition to purchase and collect Girl Scout Cookies for our troops overseas. Together, the firm's office members collected more than 300 boxes of Girl Scout Cookies for donation. Through a partnership with the Girl Scouts of South Florida, the collected cookies were sent to troops overseas on March 8, 2016.
About Kelley Kronenberg
Kelley Kronenberg is a diverse, full-service business law firm that provides litigation and other legal services to established corporations, insurance companies, entrepreneurs and individuals in Florida and other regions of the U.S. More than 115 attorneys strong, the firm offers 25 distinct practice areas throughout its network of ten offices in Florida and Illinois. Founded in 1980, Kelley Kronenberg was built on relationships and continues to grow and excel because of its strength, offering sound legal counsel and exceptional client service. Kelley Kronenberg is ranked in the Top 25 Largest Law Firms in South Florida by the South Florida Business Journal, and has been recognized as a Top Law Firm in Florida by the South Florida Legal Guide and LexisNexis ® Martindale-Hubbell®
