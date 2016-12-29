News By Tag
Lennar Grand Opens Montecito Walk at WestPark in Roseville Saturday, January 7
"We are so excited to start this new year off by opening this fantastic community," said Laura Kilgore, Director of Marketing for Lennar Sacramento. "Montecito Walk offers a great collection of single-family homes in a great area close to great schools, shopping, freeways and more."
Montecito Walk at WestPark offers prospective homeshoppers four distinct floorplans to choose from. Home sizes range approximately from 1,408 to 1,892 square feet, with three bedrooms and two-and-a-half bathrooms. The new homes are priced starting from the mid $300,000s.
Every home at Montecito Walk boasts a two-story layout with smart design details. These solar-equipped homes feature open-concept layouts throughout the main living areas where the dining room, kitchen and great rooms seamlessly connect. An ideal set-up for entertaining, this open layout gives a spacious feel. The neighborhood has been designed with unique private outdoor areas for each home. These detached homes offer distinctive architecture with the garages set to the rear of the home, providing beautiful curbside appeal.
Lennar's signature Everything's Included® program puts a high level of standard features into all their new homes. The homes at Montecito Walk include gorgeous, designer-selected appointments at no additional cost to the buyer, such as granite kitchen countertops with backsplashes, stainless steel GE® appliances, solar, tankless water heaters, full front yard landscaping with automatic irrigation and so much more.
Set inside the WestPark masterplan, residents will enjoy living in a community that features pedestrian-friendly neighborhoods and parks. The city of Roseville also offers prime recreation opportunities, golf courses, shopping, dining and more.
The Grand Opening takes place this Saturday, January 7 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Montecito Walk Welcome Home Center located at 1016 Kirkhill Drive off Pleasant Grove boulevard in Roseville. This event is free and open to the public. For more information visit www.lennar.com/
With hundreds of Communities nationwide and homes designed for first-time, move-up and luxury homebuyers, Lennar has grown to become one of the nation's leading and most respected homebuilders. Lennar has a longstanding history of building homes of enduring quality in only the most well planned and desirable locations throughout the country.
Valerie Sheets
9492830202
valerie.sheets@
