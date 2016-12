RHSB's CEO Tom Hughston recognized as a Powerful Business Leader in Dallas-Fort Worth by D CEO Dallas 500 2017 Publication

Tom Hughston, CEO RHSB

Laura Harshbarger

-- Tom Hughston, CEO of Roach Howard Smith & Barton ( RHSB ), was one of six leaders recognized in the Business Insurance category of Dallas 500 released in November. Tom entered the insurance business on the recommendation of his father. Today he runs RHSB, a leading insurance brokerage providing insurance solutions to businesses, families, and individuals. Tom joined RHSB in 1991, was named to the Board of Directors in 1995, and became CEO in 2011. The insurance industry is experiencing consolidation of companies at a record rate. However, RHSB has successfully perpetuated three times from the founding partners to the current Board and Principals. Under Tom's leadership, RHSB is committed to remaining independent and is positioned to take advantage of opportunities when other companies sell out.Dallas 500 is a special, standalone edition that celebrates the most influential business leaders in North Texas. Unprecedented in scope, it is the result of a yearlong research initiative by the editors of D CEO, which has been named the country's best regional business magazine for the last four years. Dallas 500 provides a personal, engaging look at the leaders who make Dallas-Fort Worth's economy tick.The editors of D CEO present the most powerful top executives in more than 60 business categories. The Dallas 500 is the region's new and highly selective biographical database of the people who really run Dallas-Fort Worth business, based on extensive contacts in North Texas business circles, hundreds of interviews, and months of research.Click here to view an online listing of all Dallas 500 honorees or purchase copies of the Dallas 500.