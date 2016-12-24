Country(s)
RHSB's CEO Tom Hughston recognized as a Powerful Business Leader in Dallas-Fort Worth by D CEO Dallas 500 2017 Publication
Dallas 500 is a special, standalone edition that celebrates the most influential business leaders in North Texas. Unprecedented in scope, it is the result of a yearlong research initiative by the editors of D CEO, which has been named the country's best regional business magazine for the last four years. Dallas 500 provides a personal, engaging look at the leaders who make Dallas-Fort Worth's economy tick.
The editors of D CEO present the most powerful top executives in more than 60 business categories. The Dallas 500 is the region's new and highly selective biographical database of the people who really run Dallas-Fort Worth business, based on extensive contacts in North Texas business circles, hundreds of interviews, and months of research.
Click here to view an online listing of all Dallas 500 honorees or purchase copies of the Dallas 500.
RHSB is an independent insurance broker providing insurance solutions to companies, families, and individuals. RHSB has been serving the North Texas area for over 70 years. RHSB has homegrown roots and a global reach as the North Texas Partner of Assurex Global, the world's largest privately held commercial insurance, risk management, and employee benefits brokerage group.
D CEO builds community among top North Texas executives with its insightful, authoritative, and provocative coverage of Dallas-Fort Worth business. The magazine provides expert analysis with regular columns on key business topics such as real estate, law, healthcare, and technology. D CEO has been named the best regional business magazine in the country for five consecutive years by the Alliance of Area Business Publications.
D Magazine is the city magazine of Dallas. For four decades, it has served as the independent voice of the city, revealing the best Dallas has to offer. D Magazine Partners also publishes D CEO, D Home, D Weddings, Dallas Medical Directory, Real Estate Annual, and dmagazine.com, an award-winning website.
