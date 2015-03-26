 
Industry News





December 2016
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
30292827262524

StudySoup Announces $1000 Women in Technology Scholarship

 
 
SAN FRANCISCO - Dec. 30, 2016 - PRLog -- As the Spring 2017 semester kicks off, StudySoup is announcing a $1,000 Women in Technology Scholarship for female college students who are looking to break through barriers and pursue a career in computer science and/or computer programming.

Despite massive growth in computer science employment opportunities over the past decade, women are still highly underrepresented. In fact, according to a recent report from Fortune (http://fortune.com/2015/03/26/report-the-number-of-women-entering-computing-took-a-nosedive/), the number of female computing professionals has fallen by 35% since 1990. In 2013, women represented 26% of all computer science professionals. StudySoup's goal is to provide financial assistance to women interested in computer science, and increase the presence of females in the computing industry.

StudySoup thrives on helping students succeed. They know that a college education is an important step along many career paths, but that it's also an expensive one. With StudySoup, students can upload notes to lighten their financial burden while helping classmates get a leg up in difficult courses.

Scholarship Details and Eligibility

We are offering a $1,000 scholarship to an outstanding female student who demonstrates a passion for computer science and is actively seeking opportunities for a meaningful education and eventual career in the industry.

We're looking for women who exhibit strong leadership skills and are ready to take the tech industry by storm!

To apply, please visit: https://studysoup.com/women-in-technology-scholarship

Any legal U.S. resident at least eighteen (18) years old who meets the following criteria is able to apply:

- Currently attending high school and will be attending an accredited university or college in the next academic year; OR
- Currently attending an accredited university or college (undergraduate and graduate students are both eligible);

AND

- Currently enrolled in or planning to attend computer science courses at the college level

For detailed terms and conditions, please visit: https://studysoup.com/women-in-technology-scholarship

For other opportunities, visit https://studysoup.com/scholarship

About StudySoup

StudySoup is a Peer-to-Peer Learning Marketplace that connects top students in the class with those who need a little help. Top students can upload their notes, and study guides to the StudySoup Marketplace, and their peers can purchase those study materials, earning the seller a sweet income.

Jeff and Sieva started StudySoup when they were students in college at UC Santa Barbara. They could feel the financial pressures on the students around them, as well as the limited resources that the school was able to provide to help them succeed in the classroom. The most evident solution they saw was to help students make money, while helping their peers succeed in the classroom.

Today, thousands of students across dozens of schools participate in the StudySoup Peer-to-Peer Marketplace, with top sellers generating over $1,000 in sales. If you're interested in being an Elite Notetaker, or just learning more aboutStudySoup, you can visit the website at studysoup.com here: https://www.studysoup.com

Click to Share