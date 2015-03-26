News By Tag
StudySoup Announces $1000 Women in Technology Scholarship
Despite massive growth in computer science employment opportunities over the past decade, women are still highly underrepresented. In fact, according to a recent report from Fortune (http://fortune.com/
StudySoup thrives on helping students succeed. They know that a college education is an important step along many career paths, but that it's also an expensive one. With StudySoup, students can upload notes to lighten their financial burden while helping classmates get a leg up in difficult courses.
Scholarship Details and Eligibility
We are offering a $1,000 scholarship to an outstanding female student who demonstrates a passion for computer science and is actively seeking opportunities for a meaningful education and eventual career in the industry.
We're looking for women who exhibit strong leadership skills and are ready to take the tech industry by storm!
To apply, please visit: https://studysoup.com/
Any legal U.S. resident at least eighteen (18) years old who meets the following criteria is able to apply:
- Currently attending high school and will be attending an accredited university or college in the next academic year; OR
- Currently attending an accredited university or college (undergraduate and graduate students are both eligible);
AND
- Currently enrolled in or planning to attend computer science courses at the college level
For detailed terms and conditions, please visit: https://studysoup.com/
For other opportunities, visit https://studysoup.com/
About StudySoup
StudySoup is a Peer-to-Peer Learning Marketplace that connects top students in the class with those who need a little help. Top students can upload their notes, and study guides to the StudySoup Marketplace, and their peers can purchase those study materials, earning the seller a sweet income.
Jeff and Sieva started StudySoup when they were students in college at UC Santa Barbara. They could feel the financial pressures on the students around them, as well as the limited resources that the school was able to provide to help them succeed in the classroom. The most evident solution they saw was to help students make money, while helping their peers succeed in the classroom.
Today, thousands of students across dozens of schools participate in the StudySoup Peer-to-Peer Marketplace, with top sellers generating over $1,000 in sales. If you're interested in being an Elite Notetaker, or just learning more aboutStudySoup, you can visit the website at studysoup.com here: https://www.studysoup.com
Contact
Katy Tripses
Head of Growth
katy@studysoup.com
