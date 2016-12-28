Solar Contractors Cut Significant 'Soft Costs' With PROINSO's New Software Platform

In partnership with Enact Systems, global solar distributor and integrator PROINSO is bringing a complimentary cloud-based platform to its customers.

Proinso Advantage Platform Saves Solar Contractors Thousands of Dollars

Spread the Word

Listed Under Tags:

• Solar

• Software

• Productivity Industry:

• Energy Location:

• Sacramento - California - US Subject:

• Products

Contact

Brett Pearson

***@proinso.net Brett Pearson

End

-- Recognizing that software has changed most mature industries, PROINSO is committing to ensuring their customers stay ahead of the competition who will be streamlining and increasing productivity by making use of integrated digital platforms.Powered by the award-winning cloud software from Enact, PROINSO believes this is the best in class, offering end-to-end functionality for the majority of PV contractors. The PROINSOplatform handles all aspects from CRM, leads, appointment scheduling, sales design, permit packages, contracts, management reporting and everything in between. Theplatform will also integrate with PROINSO's inventory management, pricing and ecommerce solutions, to provide a seamless solution for its preferred customers.PROINSO will be covering the cost of 2 user licenses (instead of 1) to select customers that pre-register by January 31, 2017 saving customers thousands of dollars per year. The full launch will take place in February but a limited number of Early Bird pre-registrations are available here:"It's really quite simple," says Brett Pearson, Head of Customer Rewards at PROINSO, "contractors usingreduce IT costs, work smarter and get more done - faster. They are more competitive, they win more business - and that's good for everyone…except their competition. 2017 will be the year that PV really meets IT as far as adoption goes. There will be those who innovate, and those that are left behind. It's our job to invest and to help facilitate that innovation for our customers. We're also offering tutorials and ongoing support as they make the shift to optimizing their business with."Theplatform is designed for commercial and residential distributed generation contractors looking to increase productivity, manage costs more effectively and have everything at their fingertips in one place. Functions include CRM, utility rate & rebate databases, sales design & customizable proposal tool, web-to-lead integrations, appointment scheduler, cloud document storage, management reporting dashboard, workflow task management, tools and integrated finance offers through partners like Wunder Capital and Sungage Financial.With 10 years of experience, over 2.4GW of projects supplied and offices in 27 countries, PROINSO is a leading global distributor of PV modules, inverters, mounting systems and trackers.Exclusive products, services and discounts are available to customers registered for PROINSO's Privilege rewards program.