Loiacono Literary Agency takes on JJ White's novel A Promise to Lena!
In 1945, Sgt. Frank Daley promised Lena, a fifteen-year-
From New York, Italian mob hits to fantastic boxing, harrowing escapes, and unexpected love affairs—one quite deadly—this fast-paced novel has everything any man or woman could want in a story.
White is the author of Prodigious Savant (2015), Deviant Acts (2015), and Nisei (2016); all published by Black Opal Books. He has written over two hundred short stories, had articles and stories published in several anthologies and magazines including, Wordsmith, The Homestead Review, The Seven Hills Review and The Grey Sparrow Journal. "The Nine Hole League" was published in the Sherlock Holmes Mystery Magazine, Volume 14. He has won awards and honors from the Alabama Writers Conclave, Writers-Editors International, Maryland Writers Association, The Royal Palm Literary Awards, Professional Writers of Prescott, and Writer's Digest. He was recently nominated for the Pushcart Prize for his short piece in The Grey Sparrow Journal.
