The Stage Fund Successfully Completes Sale of Limos.com
The group set out to save the company and as many jobs as possible back in September of 2015. Limos.com was leapfrogged when Uber and Lyft came to town. As is the story of many growing companies, Limos.com lost their focus on their core offerings and values. The Stage Fund systematically restructured the company to compete in their true niche, which is scheduled transportation. Daniel Frydenlund, Chairman and CEO of Stage Fund comments, "After eight years in business, Stage Fund continues to prove to be a leader in the private equity turnaround and restructuring industry. The decision to expand in Los Angeles earlier this year with Dan Tamkin at the helm has proven invaluable. I am excited for Mr. Tamkin and his success this year with leading Limos.com to this stage and successful exit."
Los Angeles based Stage Fund partner, Dan Tamkin, took over Limos.com in early 2016 with the objective to push the company forward and begin to explore exit opportunities. Mr. Tamkin showed resolve and persevered through his "never quit attitude". That mindset can be found throughout the Stage Fund group which culminates in wins and is vital in the business of distressed asset, private equity investing. Dan Tamkin is a seasoned venture investor with C-Suite experience and has a heavy technical background.
Limos.com was acquired by a large Intelligent Transportation provider based in San Francisco, CA., with operations throughout the United States.
About Stage Fund
The Stage Fund, founded in 2009 by Daniel Frydenlund, is a private equity firm focused on acquiring controlling interests in companies undergoing change in capital structure, strategy, operations or growth and can benefit from our operational and capital approach. The Stage Fund targets companies with a core business, products or services, revenue, strong customer relationships, and that have reached a point in their lifecycle presenting an opportunity for transformation. http://www.thestagefund.com
