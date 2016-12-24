News By Tag
For Third Year, Miller YMCA's Youth & Government Delegates Make Lunches for the Homeless
Sixty Youth & Government delegates from the Miller Family YMCA of Newbury Park spent the afternoon of December 7 making 400 lunches for the homeless.
The Miller YMCA Youth & Government delegates are in 9 through 12 grade at Newbury Park High School and Other local high schools. They are part of a statewide program of 90 delegations with more than 3,600 students that learn about how government works while they prepare, introduce and debate bills in Sacramento at an annual conference in February.
"This is the third year that our delegates have volunteered to make lunches for the homeless," says Veronica Rodarte, lead advisor to the Miller Y's Youth & Government program. "We teach our delegates that while positive changes can be made through government action, just as importantly, changes can come by people giving of their time to help others."
The students made sandwiches, bagged carrots and placed them in lunch bags along with chips, granola bars and napkins.
The event was coordinated by L.U.N.C.H. (http://lunchla.org/
