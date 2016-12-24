 
News By Tag
* Miller Ymca
* Youth and Government
* Newbury Park
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Non-profit
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Newbury Park
  California
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
United Kingdom
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





December 2016
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
30292827262524

For Third Year, Miller YMCA's Youth & Government Delegates Make Lunches for the Homeless

Sixty Youth & Government delegates from the Miller Family YMCA of Newbury Park spent the afternoon of December 7 making 400 lunches for the homeless.
 
 
Miller YMCA Youth & Government delegates
Miller YMCA Youth & Government delegates
NEWBURY PARK, Calif. - Dec. 30, 2016 - PRLog -- Sixty Youth & Government delegates from the Miller Family YMCA of Newbury Park spent the afternoon of December 7 making 400 lunches for the homeless. The lunches were delivered to the East Rancho Dominquez Community Center in Compton.

         The Miller YMCA Youth & Government delegates are in 9 through 12 grade at Newbury Park High School and Other local high schools. They are part of a statewide program of 90 delegations with more than 3,600 students that learn about how government works while they prepare, introduce and debate bills in Sacramento at an annual conference in February.

         "This is the third year that our delegates have volunteered to make lunches for the homeless," says Veronica Rodarte, lead advisor to the Miller Y's Youth & Government program. "We teach our delegates that while positive changes can be made through government action, just as importantly, changes can come by people giving of their time to help others."

         The students made sandwiches, bagged carrots and placed them in lunch bags along with chips, granola bars and napkins.

         The event was coordinated by L.U.N.C.H. (http://lunchla.org/) (Local United Network in Combating Hunger), a non-profit organization that was created to assemble lunches for the homeless.

Contact
Diane Rumbaugh
***@rumbaughpr.com
End
Source:Miller Family YMCA of Newbury Park
Email:***@rumbaughpr.com Email Verified
Tags:Miller Ymca, Youth and Government, Newbury Park
Industry:Non-profit
Location:Newbury Park - California - United States
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Southeast Ventura County YMCA News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Dec 30, 2016 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share