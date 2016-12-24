News By Tag
Absolute Logic celebrates 25th anniversary
Community Chamber and State Officials congratulate firm on contributions to region
Absolute Logic has provided technical support and technology consulting to Connecticut and New York businesses since 1991, and has become the region's go-to resource for protection of data. Alper, a resident of Wilton and an entrepreneur who has started multiple businesses in his career, was congratulated by officials including CT State Senator Toni Boucher, CT State Representative Gail Lavielle, Town of Wilton Second Selectmen Michael Kaelin, Wilton Chamber of Commerce President Tom Sato, Immediate Past President Mark Ketley and Executive Director Debra Hanson, as well as Norwalk Chamber of Commerce Vice President Brian Griffin.
In addition to congratulations and well wishes, Alper received an official citation from the State of Connecticut's General Assembly, presented by Senator Boucher and Representative Lavielle, recognizing the contributions of Absolute Logic to the region.
Senator Boucher said, "These days it's not often we have a chance to tout a Connecticut business that has been here such a long time. Small businesses are the backbone of our economy; nearly 80% of our economy is driven by businesses with fewer than 10 employees." She continued, " Al's company has not only evolved over 25 years but has responded to current needs that exist now regarding cybersecurity. We're so very proud of his accomplishments from a business perspective, and also as a contributor to our community. Al has served so many years on the Board of Finance, and Town Committee, and has brought talented people to our boards and commissions. He has really helped the economy and governance of our community."
Tom Sato, President of the Wilton Chamber of Commerce, also congratulated Absolute Logic on the anniversary, noting "The Wilton Chamber of Commerce would like to congratulate Absolute Logic on their 25th anniversary. It is a great milestone to reach and we wish them continued success as they continue to service our community."
Michael Kaelin, a member of the Board of Selectmen for the Town of Wilton, added, "Absolute Logic demonstrates how a great business can thrive in the Town of Wilton. The high quality of life in Wilton helps Absolute Logic attract high quality people, and the high quality people at Absolute Logic help improve the quality of life in Wilton. It's a great relationship."
Mark Ketley, Executive Director, Teen Center of Wilton and Immediate Past President of the Wilton Chamber of Commerce, also congratulated Alper and the company, noting, "Al Alper and Absolute Logic is not only a great company, but a friend to the community as well. Al is always ready to help nonprofit organizations with their needs, and regularly volunteers his time and expertise to those organizations."
Alper's business has grown from its early days to serve a number of industries throughout Connecticut and New York, and during his time at the helm, he has acquired another company, opened a location in the Buffalo, NY area, presented to many groups on the issue of cybersecurity, and has authored several books. His most recent, Revealed! The Secrets to Protecting Yourself from Cyber-Criminals, is a plainspoken, no-nonsense business owner's guide to protecting a business from the "dark side" of the Internet.
He said, "Our industry changes, it seems sometimes, at a breakneck pace. Our focus has always been and continues to be protecting information from threats, but it requires extreme diligence to stay ahead of what is out there today." He continued, "I have been fortunate to have a great team of people around me who help us accomplish our objectives, and the Town of Wilton and its people and organizations have been a great source of support. All of us at Absolute Logic thank our friends from the Legislature, the community and the Chambers for celebrating with us. We look forward to serving this region for many years to come."
About Absolute Logic
Since 1991, Absolute Logic has been providing Fortune 500-style technical support and technology consulting to businesses of up to 250 employees. The firm's original client base was comprised largely of independent insurance agencies, law firms and dental practices; today, these industries remain a key part of the company's clientele but Absolute Logic has expanded its scope of services to represent more than 40 different industries. Services include managed IT services and consulting, cloud computing, virtualization, email and spam protection, backup and disaster recovery, VoIP solutions, network security, and more. Absolute Logic serves the IT and related needs of Connecticut and New York. Founder and CEO Al Alper is a national speaker on IT and security issues and has authored an article,"21 Questions You Should Ask before Seeking a Computer Support Company." To obtain a copy, or to request Al Alper as a speaker for a business organization, please call (203) 936-6680. Absolute Logic maintains corporate offices at 44 Old Ridgefield Road, Suite 216, Wilton, CT, and also operates a satellite location at 300 International Drive, Suite 100, in Williamsville, NY. Please visit the firm's website at www.absolutelogic.com, and follow the company on Facebook and Twitter.
Photo: At the offices of Absolute Logic, in Wilton, CT, CEO Al Alper (center) is congratulated on his company's anniversary by a number of officials. Shown in the photo are, left to right, Wilton's Second Selectman Michael Kaelin; CT State Senator Toni Boucher, Al Alper, CT State Representative Gail Lavielle, and Wilton Chamber of Commerce President Tom Sato. Shown in rear is Wilton Chamber's Immediate Past President Mark Ketley.
