Sacred Heart Community Garden featured in Holiday edition of edible South Shore magazine
Titled "Notable Lessons in Gardening & Giving," the article provides an overview of the garden, a project undertaken by high school, elementary and early childhood students and their families with support from High School Roots and Shoots members, local businesses and the community.
Sacred Heart teamed up with the South Shore Community Action Council in Plymouth this summer, providing hundreds of pounds of fresh produce from the Community Garden's 18 raised beds for distribution to area food pantries.
The article's author has a personal connection to Sacred Heart and the garden project. Writer Tatum McIssac and her husband are the parents of two children attending Sacred Heart Elementary School. This past summer, the McIssac family helped plant the Community Garden's raised beds, which yielded a variety of vegetables, herbs and companion flowers.
The garden project has educated students on the origins of raw food and what is required to nurture, grow and harvest a wide range of produce using sustainable and farm-to-table practices. Students assisted in all areas of the project, including planting, weeding, watering and the final harvest in August.
"What a delight to read about our Community Garden in the pages of edible South Shore & South Coast magazine," said Sacred Heart School President Sister Myra Rodgers, CDP. "The Sacred Heart mission to serve others is personified in this outstanding project."
About Sacred Heart School
Sacred Heart School is a private, co-educational Catholic school system, providing educational opportunities for students from preschool through grade 12 in 35 communities throughout southeastern Massachusetts and Cape Cod. As a sponsored ministry of the Sisters of Divine Providence, Sacred Heart School strives to inspire minds, define character and encourage responsible leadership through a curriculum that prepares students to pursue knowledge throughout their lives.
Situated on 100 acres with a present enrollment of 725 students, the Sacred Heart campus encompasses an Early Education Center, Elementary School and High School. The school offers a strong liberal arts curriculum and cutting-edge technology programs in combination with extensive athletic, arts and extra-curricular activities to ensure students a well-rounded education.
Founded in 1947, the school has seen many changes since its inception, including the recent construction of a $2 million Science and Innovation Center, upgrades to the Observatory, the addition of a large organic garden, a new robotics program at the kindergarten level and a full complement of beautiful athletic fields and facilities.
The campus is in use throughout the year as the site of several vibrant summer programs, including SHIELD (Sacred Heart Interdisciplinary Education Leadership Development)
Sacred Heart is proud of its near 100% college acceptance rate and pleased to offer its students opportunities to participate in internship programs with regional financial and technological firms.
Sacred Heart is led by President Sister Myra Rodgers, CDP, who holds Masters degrees in Theology and Music. Both High School Principal Michael Gill and Early Childhood Center and Elementary School Principal Kim Stoloski hold doctorates in Education.
Sacred Heart School welcomes students of all faiths and diverse backgrounds. The school prides itself in a commitment to developing the whole student, offering an independent school atmosphere and top-tier academics. The Sacred Heart campus is located at 251-399 Bishops Highway, Kingston, MA 02364. For additional information about the school, please visit www.sacredheartkingston.com or call 781-585-7511.
