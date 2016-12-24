 
News By Tag
* Realtor
* Agent
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Real Estate
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Garden City
  South Carolina
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
United Kingdom
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





December 2016
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
30292827262524

Garden City Realty, Inc. welcomes REALTOR, Allison Stack

 
 
Allison Stack
Allison Stack
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Realtor
* Agent

Industry:
* Real Estate

Location:
* Garden City - South Carolina - US

Subject:
* Executives

GARDEN CITY, S.C. - Dec. 30, 2016 - PRLog -- Garden City Realty, Inc., a full-service real estate firm, announced that REALTOR Allison Stack has joined the sales team.

"We are fortunate to have Allison join the Garden City Realty team. Her experience as a college athlete and coach gives her an advantage in that she has the competitive spirit and work ethic necessary to excel in this industry. I look forward to experiencing what Allison will bring to Garden City Realty." said Broker-In-Charge of sales, Lee Hewitt.

A native of Long Island (Hauppauge), NY, Stack received her Bachelor of Science in business management from Bryant University (Rhode Island) and her Masters in sports management from Adelphi University. An intercollegiate volleyball player herself, she previously served as a men's and women's volleyball coach at the college level. Stack resides in Murrells Inlet with her two children, Logan and Zoey. In her spare time, she enjoys reading, paper crafting, traveling, and playing kickball and volleyball.

Stack is a member of the Coastal Carolina Association of REALTORS (CCAR), South Carolina Association of REALTORS (SCAR), and the National Association of REALTORS (NAR).  She can be contacted via email at AStack@GardenCityRealty.com  or at 631-786-2273.

Garden City Realty, Inc. is a Garden City Beach, South Carolina based full-service real estate firm that provides real estate, vacation rental, and vacation property management services to sellers, buyers, visitors, and vacation property owners. Established in 1973, Garden City Realty, Inc. is a top-ranking firm within the local MLS, with more than one-half billion in sales volume throughout the past 20 years. Garden City Realty, Inc. has world-renowned and local affiliations, a global referral network, and award-winning real estate specialists and accredited buyer representatives.

For more information about Garden City Realty, Inc., please contact Christi Wickliffe-Bessinger, Director of Advertising and Marketing, at 843-652-4290 or CBessinger@GardenCityRealty.com or visit www.GardenCityRealty.com and www.WhyGardenCityRealty.com­.

Contact
Christi Bessinger
***@gardencityrealty.com
End
Source:
Email:***@gardencityrealty.com Email Verified
Tags:Realtor, Agent
Industry:Real Estate
Location:Garden City - South Carolina - United States
Subject:Executives
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Garden City Realty, Inc. News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Dec 30, 2016 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share