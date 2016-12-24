News By Tag
Garden City Realty, Inc. welcomes REALTOR, Allison Stack
"We are fortunate to have Allison join the Garden City Realty team. Her experience as a college athlete and coach gives her an advantage in that she has the competitive spirit and work ethic necessary to excel in this industry. I look forward to experiencing what Allison will bring to Garden City Realty." said Broker-In-Charge of sales, Lee Hewitt.
A native of Long Island (Hauppauge), NY, Stack received her Bachelor of Science in business management from Bryant University (Rhode Island) and her Masters in sports management from Adelphi University. An intercollegiate volleyball player herself, she previously served as a men's and women's volleyball coach at the college level. Stack resides in Murrells Inlet with her two children, Logan and Zoey. In her spare time, she enjoys reading, paper crafting, traveling, and playing kickball and volleyball.
Stack is a member of the Coastal Carolina Association of REALTORS (CCAR), South Carolina Association of REALTORS (SCAR), and the National Association of REALTORS (NAR). She can be contacted via email at AStack@GardenCityRealty.com or at 631-786-2273.
Garden City Realty, Inc. is a Garden City Beach, South Carolina based full-service real estate firm that provides real estate, vacation rental, and vacation property management services to sellers, buyers, visitors, and vacation property owners. Established in 1973, Garden City Realty, Inc. is a top-ranking firm within the local MLS, with more than one-half billion in sales volume throughout the past 20 years. Garden City Realty, Inc. has world-renowned and local affiliations, a global referral network, and award-winning real estate specialists and accredited buyer representatives.
For more information about Garden City Realty, Inc., please contact Christi Wickliffe-Bessinger, Director of Advertising and Marketing, at 843-652-4290 or CBessinger@GardenCityRealty.com or visit www.GardenCityRealty.com and www.WhyGardenCityRealty.com
Contact
Christi Bessinger
***@gardencityrealty.com
End
