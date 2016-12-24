 
Yung Esa First Single I'm just Wit It Sells Out The Gate

Yung Esa released his first single I'm Just Wit it, with remarkable buzz from his friends who sent screenshots of their pre-orders and his single purchase online.
 
 
NEW YORK - Dec. 30, 2016 - PRLog -- Yung Esa first single "I'm Just Wit It," produced by ICETOOCOLD and distributed by Djamee Music, is out and available for download  on iTunes; Google Play and was avaailble for pre-order on Amazon for a few weeeks. Yung Esa, growing base of fans will soon be able to stream the hot single on Spotify; Apple Music; Pandora; Deezer; Tidal; Youtube Music; Microsoft Groove; Media net and 150+ other outlets.


Yung esa, is a 21y.o American of Puerto Rican and Hindu descent Artist from The Bronx. He is currently pursuing his dream as a model, recording artist and actor and he is represented by Djamee.

He started to rap about a year ago with one of his fellow brother Javie. He knows he is great at what he does. He always has seen himself as this figure and he enjoys taking pictures. He is interested in acting because he loves  just being who he is or in that case get into character.

Before being discovered by Djamee who originally scouted him for modeling at his job bartending and mixing drinks; Yung Esa had been battling weight issues as well as personal family issues. Yung Esa has overcome a lot as such a young age and he  is unrecognizable from only two years ago.

Yung Esa, is an example of victory over self image issues as well as an example of a positive behavior in his community. Yung Esa, surprised his peers with a song telling tales of the hood with which he is more familiar than the appearances would  like to make the audiences believe.

That subtility and inherant  enigma makes him atractive as a new artist entering the scene late in 2016. A Bronx native ready to  release a visual for his single with the same wit found in I'm Just Wit It.

The song was kept a secret to the public to the exception of a 30 seconds snipets of a raw clip while recording at Grouch Studio.

Listen to I'm Just Wit It for Free here: http://www.yungesa.com/yung-esa-blog/im-just-wit-it-expli...

He feels he has the look the style the right attitude for this! His style in a few words is: LOVE, LOYALTY, ENERGY, FOCUS,MOTIVATION, CONFIDENCE.

His music is for the youth the young people like him who have been going through life day by day trying to find a way out. Yes those  like him hustling as hard as they can to make it out in THE WORLD.


For more info on Yung Esa; for  interviews requests bookings or to request the single "I'm Just Wit It," to be sent for your review, DJ's, media... Contact Djamee at info@djamee.com
To learn more about Yung Esa, visit his official website www.yungesa.com

Yung Esa on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/yungesa/
@Yung_Esa on Twitter
@YungEsa on Instagram

https://youtu.be/af5zOolB7jw



