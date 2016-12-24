 

December 2016
The Sawaya Law Firm Offers Free Cab Rides Again for New Year's Eve

Michael Sawaya continues his tradition of promoting responsible driving, reducing accidents & keeping Colorado's streets safe.
 
Sawaya Law Firm Holiday Cab Rides Denver
DENVER - Dec. 30, 2016 - PRLog -- It's about celebrating the holidays and the New Year and still being safe according to The Sawaya Law Firm's managing partner, Michael Sawaya.  This is the 10th year the Colorado personal injury law firm is offering its "Holiday Free Cab Ride Program" for those who have had a little too much rum punch. Michael Sawaya, the firm's founder, invests in this program four times a year as a way to save lives and reduce injuries from drunk drivers. The program works like this:

From Friday December 30th to January 2nd, simply call a cab, get a ride to your home, pay the cab driver and send the bill to The Sawaya Law Firm for reimbursement.

There are some restrictions:

- Must be 21 years of age or older to participate
- Good for a one way ride to your home (not Hooters)
- Metro area ride with a maximum value of $35.00
- Must send receipt and copy of valid ID to:

Holiday Free Cab Ride Program
The Sawaya Law Firm
1600 Ogden Street
Denver, CO  80218

Or call us at 303-Good-Law (303-466-3529) for more details.

This program has been very popular among Denver's most avid party goers, but the real message is sometimes misconstrued.  Many people think it is a service to benefit the drinkers, but the bottom line is this: removing drunk drivers from the road saves lives.

This program is only one of a long line of driver safety programs offered by The Sawaya Law Firm. Their recent #TimeToRideSafe campaign, which addresses the dangers of distracted driving in Denver, has seen national success. The message is "Put the phone down! Be a safe, defensive driver, and keep distractions to a minimum when behind the wheel."

Michael Sawaya is the managing partner of The Sawaya Law Firm, a personal injury firm located in the historic Bailey Mansion at 1600 Ogden Street in Denver.  The firm employs 20 attorneys and 99 staff and has been in business for over 40 years.  Areas of practice include auto accident injuries, workers' compensation, and Social Security & VA disability.

Contact Jacob Sanders for additional details.

Phone 303-839-6150 or email at jsanders@sawayalaw.com

