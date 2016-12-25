News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
William A. McConochie, Ph.D. contributes a chapter to revolutionary new ebook series
Psychologist writes on the recent presidential election and the current political landscape.
In a story titled, "Common Good from Paul to People," William uses his extensive background in psychology to explain the political psyche of the American voter.
William says, "The majority of strong liberals and strong conservatives, as groups, tend to be rather close together on all major dimensions of political discourse, and, on the constructive side of each issue."
Bill McConochie is a licensed psychologist in private practice in Eugene, OR. He continues his work in clinical evaluations for the Social Security Administration under contract, in political psychology research, and in other research projects. He "plays" at woodworking, jogging, canoeing, fishing, violin playing, Rotary International activities and writing poetry. He is a graduate of programs at Carleton College, Illinois Institute of Technology, Northwestern University School of Medicine and Stanford University. He is a member of the International Society of Political Psychology and a life member of the American Psychological Association.
Twenty-one authors from all over the world came together in this inspiring digital book, sharing their personal SPARKS, in order to SPARK something in their readers.
Through this collection of short stories, readers will be reminded of who they are, where they've been and where they are going.
A gift for you at: http://positivemediapress.com/
ABOUT POSITIVE MEDIA VENTURES, LLC.
Positive Media Ventures is a new kind of media company. We strive to provide positive inspiration for everyday life and counteract the negativity that is rampant in today's media.
Our media platforms include:
• Positive Media Press
• SPARKS of Inspiration eBooks and magazines
• Inspirational Radio Directory
• Inspirational Talk Radio Network
• Life SPARKS book programs
• SPARKS of Inspiration live and virtual events
It is our belief that every single person on this planet has a story to tell, one that will impact and inspire others. Our mission is to give everyone a platform to share their distinct message, lighting their spark that ignites inspiration in others, and soon that spark expands and becomes a flame of positivity that shines on the world.
Submission applications are now open for SPARKS of INSPIRATION, Kindle Edition #2.
Find out more at: http://www.positivemediapress.com/
Contact Name: Tami Blodgett
Contact Phone: 541-668-7526
Contact E-mail: team@positivemediapress.com (mailto:team@
Contact
Tami Blodgett
***@positivemediapress.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse