Amazing Wedding Miracles That'll Make You So Happy

 
 
SARITA VIHAR, India - Dec. 30, 2016 - PRLog -- The wedding is a time of great fun and joy not only for the bride and the groom but also for the guests attending the event. While most people worry about their wedding event planning out in a smooth and successful manner, they are sometimes blessed with an unexpected miracle, which further adds to their happiness and makes the day even more special. Some examples of such miracles are as follows.

A Great College Wedding

I was going to get married in the chapel of our college and we had booked a reception hall in the vicinity for our reception, which we came to know that had been double booked. With no other option, we pleaded the lady-in-charge of venues, to allow us to hold the reception for 250 people on the campus itself. They accepted our request, but we had to cancel some hors d'oeuvres, to arrange the extra payment for the new catering. On arriving at the reception hall, we were surprised to find a huge table of fruit and cheese, an item that we had cancelled, along with a lovely note reading, "A wedding gift from St. Mary's College", and I could not help but shed a tear of joy for this special miracle.

By Sheil

The Perfect Winter Wedding

Snowfall is a rare phenomenon in Williamsburg, Virginia, and though I was having a December wedding, a snowflake theme for our wedding invitations we were not expecting much snow. Then, just as we finished our final rehearsal and moved outside, we were greeted by a flurry of snowflakes. The snowfall continued through the night and by the next morning the entire Williamsburg was covered in a sheet of white snow at least 1-2 feet deep. By some miracle, the scene for our perfect winter wedding had been set by nature itself, as we later came to know that the worst blizzard had affected most of the neighbouring regions, but left Williamsburg only with enough snow to make it the best day for us.

By - Annie Muirhead, Facebook

A Blessing Quadrupled

My father left for the heavenly abode with only a month remaining for my sister's wedding. He had this habit of buying four of any single thing that we asked him to get from the store. His logic was that "if one is good, four must be better". On the big day, it was raining on and off but before the end of the reception, the skies began to clear and to our surprise, four bright rainbows were shining in the skies, prompting my mother to quote my late father. It was surely a blessing in quadruple from him all the way from heaven.

By - Morgan Pulitzer, Facebook

The above are just a few instances of how things can brighten up when you least expect them to, by some miracle, making your special day even more exciting.

