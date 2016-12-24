News By Tag
Shah Rukh Khan Graces The Cover Of Femina January 2017 Issue
Bollywood Actor Shah Rukh Khan has featured on the January 2017 issue of Femina magazine and we just can't take our eyes of him. Dressed in a plain white shirt and black trousers Shah Rukh Khan is looking every bit debonair. His suave and classy attitude adds an extra factor to his handsome looks.
On the work front Bollywood Superstar Shah Rukh Khan will be next seen in his much awaited bollywood movie 'Raees' which will release on January 25, 2017.
Take a look at the poster here.
