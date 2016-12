Shah Rukh Khan Graces The Cover Of Femina January 2017 Issue

Shah Rukh Khan

The countdown for the New Year 2017 has already begun with just few hours to go and many bollywood celebrities have already landed in their favourite destinations with their loved ones. As the year witnessed many bollywood blockbuster movies, it also witnessed many bollywood celebrities make their way straight to the cover page of magazine covers, slayed it like anything. Bollywood Superstar Shah Rukh Khan will now make the beginning of the new year 2017 in the most stylish way.Bollywood Actor Shah Rukh Khan has featured on the January 2017 issue of Femina magazine and we just can't take our eyes of him. Dressed in a plain white shirt and black trousers Shah Rukh Khan is looking every bit debonair. His suave and classy attitude adds an extra factor to his handsome looks.On the work front Bollywood Superstar Shah Rukh Khan will be next seen in his much awaited bollywood movie 'Raees' which will release on January 25, 2017.Take a look at the poster here.