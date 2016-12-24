"LPU pledges to be among Top Universities of the World": Chancellor Mr Ashok Mittal

•Occasion was conclusive day of the annual conference 'Share the Vision'

End

-- On the conclusive day of the 15annual conference 'Share the Vision' at Lovely Professional University (LPU), Chancellor Mr Ashok Mittal invoked all staff members to keep on working hard to take the university on global heights. While sharing the various achievements of the year ending, Chancellor asked everyone to take a pledge to be result oriented. Mr Mittal informed that in this year more than 2100 students with 90% and more marks have been enrolled at the university. Union Minister of Finance & Corporate Affairs Sh Arun Jaitley inaugurated the School of Start Ups at LPU campus and hundreds of top companies recruited LPU students. In addition, many illustrious international and national personalities including President of Mauritius Her Excellency Dr Ameenah visited LPU to motivate the students. Mr Mittal further expressed his desire that LPU staff members should now stay entrepreneurship and placements focused for their students. Thus, LPU, which is already among the top universities of India, should be further included among top universities of the world through sincere and dedicated efforts of LPU staff members.