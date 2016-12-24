Dryshield celebrates the Canadian Silver Jubilee of Waterproofing Success in Toronto

DryShield

End

-- Dryshield water solutions, a 100% Canadian owned and operated company, is one of Canada's largest waterproofing companies. Headquartered in Toronto, Canada, they have recently completed their silver jubilee in the waterproofing industry.Says a DryShield spokesman, "We take great pride in our workmanship, the quality of materials we use and the philosophy of delivering absolute customer delight. This unconditional commitment to customer satisfaction has helped us sustain and grow our business over all these years. Though headquartered in Toronto, we have a reasonable business footprint across all major Canadian cities. People trust us at every step and we deliver in word and deed."The need for waterproofing basements is often compounded by Canada's broad cycle of seasons. Wet basements often go unnoticed by home owners, as basements are often neglected spaces. But they are a major headache, as they can have high repercussions on health and the structural stability of the building, if left unattended. This is why, it is important that a goodbe engaged to deliver a quality solution that can stand the test of time. By trying to engage inexperienced contractors, home owners run the risk of being penny wise and pound foolish."Our main selling point is the fact that we offer free inspections and obligation free quotes. Further, we bring the rare ability to analyse problems from an all-round perspective due to our deep experience in this field. Be it foundation repair and waterproofing in or around Toronto, we have been the contractor of choice for generations of Canadians!,"continues the spokesperson.Dryshield has won a number of accolades from various quarters and have been featured in various reputed magazines. These and the thousands of satisfied home owners stand testament to the value that the company has delivered and the reputation, trust and reliability the very name of 'Dryshield' has earned over the years.DryShield is a leading waterproofing andexpert in Canada. As one of the oldest companies in this field, they bring a wealth of experience, accountability and rigour to their activities. They also offer a transferrable warranty for their services and are IICRC certified.DryShield is an IICRC certified waterproofing company and Ontario's leading foundation experts. They have worked on various residential, commercial as well as historic buildings, including the Pearson International Airport. DryShield provides a 25-year transferable warranty for their services. They are also accredited by the BetterFor more details, Dryshield can be contacted 24 hours a day, 7 days a week at info@dryshield.ca or toll free at 1-800-277-5411.Jonathan McmahonDryshieldToronto, Canada1-800-277-5411info@dryshield.ca