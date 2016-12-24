 
Industry News





Brand Therapist, Audrey Woodley, Hosts Webinars that Encourage Female Entrepreneurs to Win!

Chicago's #1 Branding Coach Kicks Off the New Year Promoting Synergy and Community Among Women in Business
 
 
CHICAGO - Dec. 30, 2016 - PRLog -- Audrey Woodley: empowerment coach, and founder of Better Destination Media and Changing Oasis, Inc. is pleased to announce that she will host a series of branding webinars designed for female entrepreneurs, starting January 1, 2017. Topics will include brand development, networking and other key essentials for achieving entrepreneurial excellence in the new year.

"There's undeniable power when women come together to leverage each other's unique assets. Often our 'competitors' are the best brands to collaborate with," says Woodley. "Similar brands have similar interests, making it easy to find synergy and opportunities for mutual benefit."

Woodley will ring in the new year with her premier webinar event, " The Beauty of Business: 7-Day CPR Challenge" on January 1, 2017, at 5:00 pm CST. Viewers can join in on this free, seven-day action-packed seminar on branding and goal setting via livestream on Audrey Woodley's official YouTube Channel. The live master class is just the beginning of this online series, designed exclusively for women looking to identify their passions and fuel their careers. Complete event details are as follows:

January 1st: The Beauty of Business: 7-Day CPR Challenge- FREE

January 7th: Live Master Class: 7 CPR Master Class How to Jumpstart Your 2017 ($97)

January 10th: The Beauty of Business: 5 Steps On How To Master Your Brand Story & Pitch to Media ($47)

February 20th: The Beauty of Business: How Women Can Leverage Other Women to Win! - FREE with Ayo Thomas, Founder of Women of Excellence Magazine (WOE)

"These online events are designed to give every woman who aspires to take her business to the next level in 2017 a blueprint to do so," Woodley added. "We're especially thrilled to have Ayo Thomas, founder of Women of Excellence Magazine, join us as a keynote speaker on February 20th. She's bringing a powerful message on the importance of women supporting women that entrepreneurs won't want to miss."

To sign up for Woodley's webinars and/or to learn additional information, please visit www.audreywoodley.com or contact studio25 for speaking and media.

Contact
LaQuita Washington
***@studiotwentyfivechi.com
Source:Audrey Woodley
Email:***@studiotwentyfivechi.com Email Verified
Tags:Beauty, Branding, Entrepreneurship
Industry:Business
Location:Chicago - Illinois - United States
Subject:Events
