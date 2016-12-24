News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
K9 Fit Club® Exhibiting at the 2017 North American Veterinary Conference, Booth #3833
K9 Fit Club® Exhibiting at the NAVC Conference on February 4 – 8, 2017 at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, Florida – Booth #3833
The North American Veterinary Community (NAVC) is a nonprofit organization that provides world-class continuing professional development for the global veterinary healthcare community. The annual NAVC Conference, a gathering of veterinary professionals, lectures, and suppliers, is designed to support their lifelong passion for animals: the passion that drives these professionals to work every day.
New records were established at the 2016 event, with over 17,000 participants from more than 80 different countries in attendance. This year's 34th annual conference is expected to be better than ever before with scientific sessions, exhibits and breakout sessions in one centralized location. This will help give attendees time and flexibility to experience all that the NAVC Conference has to offer. Learn more at: http://navc.com/
In addition to exhibiting at the show, K9 Fit Club® will also participate in the NAVC Conference 2017 5k Fun(d) Run/Walk, which will take place on Sunday, February 5th at SeaWorld® Orlando. This event is sponsored by IDEXX and will support the WSAVA Foundation's "Fight Against Rabies." Before the run and walk, there will be a brief warm-up and stretching session hosted by Master K9 Fit Club® trainers as well as Dr. Ernie Ward.
"We are very excited to exhibit at this year's North American Veterinary Conference and host the Fun(d) Run/Walk warm-up event," expresses Tricia Montgomery, Founder and CEO of K9 Fit Club, "At K9 Fit Club, we strongly believe the health of both owner and pet go hand in hand. Our motto is: Better You. Better Dog. Better Life.™ A simple solution to combating the many health issues both people and pets face today is by combining proper nutrition and regular exercise."
In America, more than half of the adult population is overweight or obese, and, out of the 68.2 million dogs in America, over half are overweight or obese as well. Our society today is facing a major health epidemic and our pets are suffering right along with us. A few of the health risks associated with overweight and obese dog and owners include: osteoarthritis, high blood pressure, kidney disease, and cancer.
K9 Fit Club® is the nation's pioneer and leader in human/canine fitness, dedicated to the health, fitness, and wellness of dogs and their people. K9 Fit Club has created classroom exercise instruction that people do with their dogs. Both the human and the dog benefit physically from the structured physical activities. The proprietary fitness programs are taught in a controlled small group environment by K9 Fit Club Master Trainers in licensed K9 Fit Club locations. As this innovative company develops and grow clubs around the country, their efforts also include working with humane associations and animal rescue groups throughout the communities in which they serve. Learn more about K9 Fit Club® here: http://k9fitclub.com/
Connect Socially:
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/
Twitter: @K9FitClub1
Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/
About NAVC: Founded in 1982 and headquartered in Gainesville, Florida, the North American Veterinary Community (NAVC) is a non-profit organization providing world-class professional development to the global veterinary healthcare community. Its largest initiative, the annual NAVC Conference, hosted more than 17,000 attendees in 2016. Other offerings include VetFolio, an online CE platform for all veterinary professionals;
Connect Socially:
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/
Contact
Dana Humphrey
***@gmail.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse