Angie's List Super Service Award for E & M Waterproofing, Inc

BAY SHORE, N.Y. - Dec. 30, 2016 - PRLog -- E & M Waterproofing, Inc. of Long Island has once again been awarded the Angie's List Super Service Award!

Every year Angie's List gives it's members the Super Service Award based on their overall ratings and reviews.

This is helpful to consumers when choosing a service based company for their projects.

E & M Waterproofing, Inc. has been servicing the 5 Boroughs of NYC and Long Island community since 1979 with basement waterproofing, exterior waterproofing and lot drainage.

E & M WATERPROOFING INC. Specializes in foundation waterproofing, French drains, drainage solutions, flood restoration, mold remediation and inspections.  This family owned business has been serving all of Long Island and the NYC metropolitan area since 1979. E & M WATERPROOFING INC. residential and commercial waterproofing is fully licensed and insured, all work is fully guaranteed. E & M has been an Angie's List Super Service winner every year since 2008.

Waterproofing a home's basement increases the value of the home. Using an Angie's List approved vendor further boosts the increased value to the home. Also, a wet basement or crawl space can lead to structural and health problems. Call E & M Basement Waterproofing for a free inspection.

Call Edward Mihelic  (516) 731-1765 http://www.emwaterproofing.com/
E & M WATERPROOFING INC
1217 CHICAGO AVENUE
Bay Shore, NY 11706

Please visit http://www.emwaterproofing.com/ for more information.
