ProEx Physical Therapy announces Aurelia Genre as Beneftis/Authorization Specialist

 
 
ProEx Aurelia Genre
ProEx Aurelia Genre
PORTSMOUTH, N.H. - Dec. 29, 2016 - PRLog -- ProEx, a physical therapist owned private practice specializing in orthopedics, spine and sports medicine announces that Aurelia Genre of Laconia, New Hampshire has joined the firm as Benefits/Authorization Specialist, working from corporate headquarters in Portsmouth, New Hampshire.

Prior to joining ProEx, Genre was an Insurance Verification Specialist and Medical Assistant with Lakes Region General Hospital.

Genre is a graduate of Hesser College with a degree as a Medical Assistant.  She is a New Hampshire state licensed and Nationally Certified Massage Therapist and graduated from North Eastern Institute of Whole Health for Massage Therapy.

Genre lives in her hometown of Laconia and enjoys spending time with friends and family.

"We welcome Aurelia to the ProEx team," said Cory Purchas, Business Office Manager at ProEx. "We have every confidence that her experience, background and general commitment to excellence will be of great value to our people focused organization."

About ProEx Physical Therapy

ProEx Physical Therapy was established in 2001 and has locations in Woburn, Springfield, Boston, Haverhill, Middleton, Amesbury, Salem, Beverly and North Andover, and Arlington MA; ProEx has locations in Stratham, Somersworth and Epping, NH; and Farmington, CT. The company maintains corporate offices in Portsmouth, NH. The staff of sports medicine and orthopedic physical therapists treats patients of all ages from children to high-level athletes to geriatric patients. ProEx Physical Therapy is also the official Athletic Trainers to various sports organizations throughout New England. For additional information, please call 877-776-9843 or visit www.PROexPT.com
