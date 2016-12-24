 

OutdoorGearLab Leads the Way in Reviewing the Best Pedometers on the Market

Editors' Choice, Best Buy and Top Pick honors are given to stand out products.
 
1 2
CHEYENNE, Wyo. - Dec. 29, 2016 - PRLog -- The fast growing gear review site, OutdoorGearLab, has just published results for the top pedometers of 2016. Testers scanned the market for nine of the most reputable models available. The review team included a motley crew of professional climbers, corporate professionals, trail runners, daily hikers and "normal" people. Reviewers evaluated each product through everyday routine and by creating objective tests in which products were compared and contrasted. They measured accuracy by walking a set distance around a track and then counting their own steps, noting what each device recorded and then calculating the error percentage. The gadgets were used all over the country from the High Sierra to New York City. When all was said and done, the products were scored and comparatively charted across the following categories: ease of use, wearing/carrying comfort and convenience, motivational effect, and rough accuracy.

The winners are as follows:

Editors' Choice Award - FitBit One

The FitBit One took home the Editors' Choice winner because it's all-inclusive, representative, and made with quality in mind. It is the only product in the review that records distance, steps, and zzz's while displaying that data on both a smartphone app and on the gadget itself. Its accuracy is competent and the ease of use is effortless and intuitive. Expert tester Jediah Porter states, "At first glance we liked it the most, and our scoring rubric brought it out on top. That is the way it should be."

Top Pick Award for Simplicity - CSX Simple Walking 3D

The Simple Walking 3D was the most straightforward product tested. It tracks steps, displays that number in large, clear print, and that's it. The step number simply amasses until the reset button is pressed. Overall testers conclude, "Setup is super easy, the device is the most accurate in our test, and, while we didn't test it long enough to verify this, the LCD display and watch battery will work together to provide months of service between battery replacement intervals."

Top Pick Award for Women - Bellabeat LEAF

The Bellabeat LEAF was the most specialized (gender specific) product in our test. This model is geared towards women, with its defining feature being menstruation tracking. In addition to its niche agenda, testers found that, "The LEAF brings the greatest breadth of data. In addition to the fairly standard categories of step count and distance, the LEAF and its associated app monitor sleep, breathing, and menstruation while prompting the practice of meditation."

Best Buy Award for Smartphone Users - Jawbone UP Move

The UP Move earned the Best Buy honor for its blend of bargain and brains. This model tracks steps, distance, and sleep all the while synching data with an app, making monitoring progress effortless. Furthermore, reviewers loved that this option, "Allows the greatest depth of possibilities; daily, or even more often, the user can record their mood, food consumed, fluid intake, and body weight."

Best Buy Award for a Self-Contained Unit - Omron Alvita Optimize

The second Best Buy award was bestowed upon the Alvita Optimized for a high value product in a self-contained unit. This model is a completely self-contained gadget that monitors steps, distance, calories consumed, and a few more categories. It keeps this information for seven days, before erasing it. Gear review editor, Jediah Porter states, "For the budget-conscious user looking for a comprehensive data collector that doesn't require a smartphone, we recommend the Omron."

Based out of Cheyenne, Wyoming, OutdoorGearLab, LLC offer intuitive and informative in-depth gear comparison reviews to aid outdoor enthusiasts in their gear purchasing choices. The website offers side-by-side comparative charts which break down products based on specific measures. Skilled teams of testers and reviewers implement rigorous, creative methods to test products over these measures and then award top performers accordingly. Categories cover a range of activities such as hiking, climbing, backpacking, cycling, and running. Check out outdoorgearlab.com to explore this fast growing resource.

