Over 1,300 Atlantans Set to Reign In the New Year with Bryan-Michael Cox and Silent Party Experience

 
 
ATLANTA - Dec. 29, 2016 - PRLog -- On Dec. 31 from 9 p.m.-2 a.m., Popplr, the company behind Atlanta's inaugural Dîner En Blanc and co-producer of PXP Fest 2015, will host hundreds of Atlantans for The Peach Ball: Confetti Reign at the Georgia Freight Depot, 65 Martin Luther King Jr Dr SE, Atlanta, Ga. 30303 from 9 p.m.-2 a.m. with headlining DJ Bryan-Michael Cox.

As the buzz builds across the city for The Peach Ball so does the excitement of event creator, Rufin Tshinanga, founder of Popplr. "This year we will continue the vision of making Atlanta a staple for New Year's Eve," he said.

The leaders at Popplr have charged themselves with highlighting and elevating Hip Hop DJs, made evident by the Peach Ball's acclaimed line up. In the main room, Bryan-Michael Cox, Grammy Award winning producer, songwriter and now-artist will provide sounds for the first part of the evening and DJ Prince Akeem will finish out the night.

Cox, who is known for his extensive experience and knowledge of music history, is returning to the Peach Ball for his second year. While he hasn't divulged all of his surprises for the New Year's Eve celebration, guests can plan to hear his new work as an artist: "Verbatim" and "Karma."

He promises to take Peach Ball-goers to another level musically. "I like to play a little bit of everything—hit people from all different angles at all different times," he said. "I may not stay on one style for ten minutes; I may go from T.I. to Bryson [Tiller] to Lil' Kim."

From 9:00-10:30 p.m. in a separate room, dubbed the "Silent Party," Peach Ball attendees will be provided wireless headphones to listen to their prefered style of music along with sounds by DJ OSHO.

The Peach Ball: Confetti Reign will also feature Martell and Perrier-Jouët® beverages. Tickets avaiable here: thepeachball.ticketleap.com/t/ThePeachBallDOTCom/

"An unmatched DJ set is just the start to what Peach Ball guests will enjoy," said Tshinanga. "We will also offer a VIP lounge, passed complimentary Hors D'oeuvres, open bar, a champagne toast and more."

"Come out! The Peach Ball is always great," Cox urged. "Let loose and ring in 2017 the right way, with positive vibes."

About Popplr: Founded in 2014 by Rufin Tshinanga, Popplr & Company LLC is an experiential tech company based out of Atlanta, Ga. After placing second at Startup Weekend Atlanta 2013, a competition sponsored by The Kauffman Foundation, Tshinanga has since spearheaded a variety of pop-up style, lifestyle and experiential events including the Peach Ball; The inaugural Dîner En Blanc Atlanta, PXP Fest 2015, in conjunction with DJ Fully Focus and Akon; The Social at Midtown Atlanta's Opera Nightclub and more.

Source:Popplr
