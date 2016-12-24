 
Industry News





December 2016
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
30292827262524

Knoxville Auto Brokers Announces New Location and Showroom Expansion Grand Opening

Fast growing respected used car dealer moves into newer, larger facility.
 
 
Brad Hensley, President and Founder, Knoxville Auto Brokers
Brad Hensley, President and Founder, Knoxville Auto Brokers
 
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. - Dec. 29, 2016 - PRLog -- Knoxville Auto Brokers, a local well-known used car dealership, is pleased to announce the opening of their new, expanded showroom and facility in the Knoxville, TN market, located at 4200 Clinton Hwy. The new facility has a much larger lot with the capacity to hold nearly 200 vehicles, while the new showroom is nearly double the size of the previous location. This expansion comes after countless hours of faithful devotion from the owners, their staff, friends, and family. The owners have a rich history of running successful automotive businesses in the community for the past 16 years.

"To say we're excited about the opening of our new facility is a tremendous understatement!" Said President and Founder, Brad Hensley. This is the result of incredible dedication and support from so many people we're fortunate to have in our lives. The most important support, of course, has come from the local community and those who have purchased vehicles from us and continue to tell others about us. For that, we will never forget the reasons why we're able to do the jobs we love every single day."

Knoxville Auto Brokers has worked hard to build a trusted brand. The dealership's exceptional service is consistently recognized as they have become the highest ranking independent dealership in their respective area according to Google business reviews. Knoxville Auto Brokers is active in the community and promises to continue that tradition in the new location as well. As part of the grand opening week-long celebration, the used car dealership welcomes new guests and local business to stop in, meet the owners and tour the facility. This is an opportunity for new community relationships to grow and to build a new chapter of familiarity and strength.

"The acquisition of this property will catapult our future plans for KAB. It provides us the opportunity to showcase our inventory more prominently while improving the shopping experience. We have loved our time in the Halls community and thankful for our first four years there but we have outgrown the property. I have spent many months praying about a bigger space and what that would look like but I had never imagined being able to be off Clinton Hwy right off I-640." Said, Brad.

"We are incredibly blessed and grateful for the opportunity we have to serve the local areas. We've always been family orientated as well as the talented people on our team." Said the Vice President & Director of Finance, Crissy Hensley "Our ultimate goal has been to provide families with a better way to purchase quality used vehicles, from people they can trust. This is demonstrated in the smallest of gestures throughout the entire car buying process here at Knoxville Auto Brokers. Families need to know there are good people here to help them, that they received a great value on their purchase and the entire experience was memorable." Said Crissy.

The Knoxville Auto Brokers culture and philosophy can be felt immediately upon walking into the new showroom. A brightly painted wall features dozens of Hot Wheels cars still fresh in their package. Children can pick the car of their choice from "The KAB Kid Garage." This one-of-a-kind experience is already a big hit for the kids as their parents shop for their new vehicle. Also, high above another wall in, Brad Hensley's office, is a quote that sets the tone of the dealership as well as for his family, "Pray as if everything depended on God. Work as if everything depended on you."

About Knoxville Auto Brokers

Knoxville Auto Brokers is a local used car dealership which opened nearly five years ago. The company has built a respected and trusted brand by providing car shoppers with quality cars, trucks, SUVs and more, in a one-price shopping environment to help eliminate the normal hassles associated with the car buying process. Brad and Crissy Hensley proudly employ 10 full time & part time people on their staff and they enjoy helping to support the community they work and live in. For more information, please visit http://KnoxvilleAutoBrokers.com

