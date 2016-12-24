News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Knoxville Auto Brokers Announces New Location and Showroom Expansion Grand Opening
Fast growing respected used car dealer moves into newer, larger facility.
"To say we're excited about the opening of our new facility is a tremendous understatement!"
Knoxville Auto Brokers has worked hard to build a trusted brand. The dealership's exceptional service is consistently recognized as they have become the highest ranking independent dealership in their respective area according to Google business reviews. Knoxville Auto Brokers is active in the community and promises to continue that tradition in the new location as well. As part of the grand opening week-long celebration, the used car dealership welcomes new guests and local business to stop in, meet the owners and tour the facility. This is an opportunity for new community relationships to grow and to build a new chapter of familiarity and strength.
"The acquisition of this property will catapult our future plans for KAB. It provides us the opportunity to showcase our inventory more prominently while improving the shopping experience. We have loved our time in the Halls community and thankful for our first four years there but we have outgrown the property. I have spent many months praying about a bigger space and what that would look like but I had never imagined being able to be off Clinton Hwy right off I-640." Said, Brad.
"We are incredibly blessed and grateful for the opportunity we have to serve the local areas. We've always been family orientated as well as the talented people on our team." Said the Vice President & Director of Finance, Crissy Hensley "Our ultimate goal has been to provide families with a better way to purchase quality used vehicles, from people they can trust. This is demonstrated in the smallest of gestures throughout the entire car buying process here at Knoxville Auto Brokers. Families need to know there are good people here to help them, that they received a great value on their purchase and the entire experience was memorable." Said Crissy.
The Knoxville Auto Brokers culture and philosophy can be felt immediately upon walking into the new showroom. A brightly painted wall features dozens of Hot Wheels cars still fresh in their package. Children can pick the car of their choice from "The KAB Kid Garage." This one-of-a-kind experience is already a big hit for the kids as their parents shop for their new vehicle. Also, high above another wall in, Brad Hensley's office, is a quote that sets the tone of the dealership as well as for his family, "Pray as if everything depended on God. Work as if everything depended on you."
About Knoxville Auto Brokers
Knoxville Auto Brokers is a local used car dealership which opened nearly five years ago. The company has built a respected and trusted brand by providing car shoppers with quality cars, trucks, SUVs and more, in a one-price shopping environment to help eliminate the normal hassles associated with the car buying process. Brad and Crissy Hensley proudly employ 10 full time & part time people on their staff and they enjoy helping to support the community they work and live in. For more information, please visit http://KnoxvilleAutoBrokers.com
Media Contact
Brad Hensley
865-688-4417
***@knoxautbrokers.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse