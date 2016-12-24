News By Tag
Unprecedented Proposed Law Provides African Americans Reparations and Opportunity to Better Lives
Last week proposed legislation was submitted to DC Board of Elections. It is a model for legislators to provide opportunities for previous slave owners, and those that participated in enslavement of African Americans families to make amens
The legislation will help descendants of American Slaves, many of who live in poor, underserved, and high crime areas in the United States. The benefits are not handouts, and differ from other historical reparations, such as those given to Japanese citizen entered during WW II and Native Americans
1. Aid to businesses
2. Providing educational opportunities.
3. Improving Health
4. Providing Mental Health, Alcohol and Substance Abuse care
5. Housing Ownership
6. Financial Protection
7. Veterans Rights
8. Credit Acceptance
9. Career Rights
All benefits are designed to improve life for individuals, families and communities. In doing so, the nation benefits.
These benefits will be paid by major U.S. and international corporations, foreign governments which fostered and participated in slave trade. Budgets are being prepared for distribution of funds collected from those entities that patriated in some way with slavery. Eligibility criteria have been proposed which include proof by DNA testing, those claiming benefits are 40% descendants of slaves, and they were born in the United States.
Distribution of the benefits has been proposed, in part, to be based on DC Ward populations. Further details are being studied and are schedule to be submitted to the Board of Elections later in January 12, 2017. This is necessary for the initiative to be on the November 2017 ballot for the public to vote if such an initiative should be enacted into law.
The proposed law, the DC Recovery Act of 2016, objective is to restore identities ,cure injuries, and provide opportunities and justice to families that were subjected to inhumane treatment.
The proposed legislation was drafted over a year, by a team of experts and citizens working with USCRIA. For complete text of the proposed legislation go to www.uscria.com and click on "click here".
Contact: John Cheeks JCheeks@uscria.com, Phone (202) 213 0878 or Jerry 313 - 283 -7310
Contact
John Cheeks
(202) 213 0878
***@uscria.com
