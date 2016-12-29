 
Industry News





One Henry Names Lydia Pierre as New Chair for Arts & Leisure Focus

 
 
Lydia Pierre.
Lydia Pierre.
 
MCDONOUGH, Ga. - Dec. 29, 2016 - PRLog -- HENRY COUNTY, GA – One Henry, a community and business effort centered on people, partnerships, and economic prosperity, has announced a new chair for its Arts & Leisure Subcommittee.  Lydia Pierre, Director of Communications for the Henry County Chamber of Commerce, was named the chair of this subgroup earlier this month.

The Arts & Leisure Subcommittee is one of five subcommittees working under the One Henry header in an effort to move the county in a positive direction by focusing on key areas vital to strengthening economic viability and prosperity throughout Henry County.

Pierre has experience as an author and brand management consultant in addition to her time with the local chamber of commerce.

Prior to her time with the Henry County Chamber of Commerce, she served as the Public Relations Specialist for the Family Support Circle, a non-profit organization providing afterschool and summer enrichment programming for children in need.

As a brand manager and consultant, Pierre has overseen strategic partnerships and marketing initiatives. Her areas of focus have included: fashion & luxury, arts & entertainment, lifestyle, post-athletic career transitioning, non-profits, and professional services.

As the Director of Communications at the Chamber, Pierre has helped develop and overseen the marketing and communications strategies for the organization, including those related to community initiatives, education and workforce development.

"Lydia brings a passion for the arts and her community that will make her an outstanding leader of this key subcommittee for our One Henry Alliance," said One Henry co-chair Leonard Moreland.  "We look forward to great things from this committee to help further our efforts to make Henry County a leader and shining example among the Metro Atlanta Region."

Pierre and her committee will focus on ideas and enhancements for the arts and leisure scene throughout Henry County.  The committee is looking for more volunteers to take part in the efforts.  The next meeting is at the chamber of commerce on Wednesday, January 11, 2017, at 8:30 a.m.

For more information on One Henry, visit http://www.onehenry.info

About One Henry: One Henry's mission is to improve the economic prosperity and wellness of the citizenry and business landscape in Henry County.  Its success hinges upon engaging citizens by establishing key partnerships locally, statewide, and nationally to help propel Henry County and its economy forward as one of the strongest in the region.

