Rapper D-Clak Brings Real World Rhymes from the Hard Streets of PA

Pittsburgh's Own Breaking Out From the Underground with New Hit Single "Trap Again"
 
 
D-Clak
D-Clak
 
PITTSBURGH - Dec. 29, 2016 - PRLog -- In today's rap game it can be easy to spot the overuse and exaggeration of an artist's "hard" edge for the sake of credibility towards fans. But for Pittsburgh's own D Clak (https://www.facebook.com/DCLAK412/?fref=ts), that edge is not only credible, but has brought him on a journey from the grind of the streets to true success as an up-and-coming hip hop sensation. And with his new single "Trap Again" off his latest album--2016's The Dime Piece (http://smarturl.it/thedimepiece)--he brings not only his real-world experiences but a fierce lyrical flow over an intense trap beat.

Pittsburgh, PA a city once known as the center of the Steel industry is now just another poverty stricken, undergoing gentrification, urban city in America. On the streets of this urban city you'll always hear his name. D Clak, an up and coming rapper who has solidified his place as one of the top 5 Rap Artists in the city of Pittsburgh and its surrounding areas.  With over 10 years of consistent shows, videos, and countless mix tapes he has finally made his way into the spotlight. His debut album the Dime Piece has been consistently characterized as "That Smoke".  Most say "I can listen to it without skipping a track".  Plainly the fans just love it.  With Trap overtones it simply hits the target for 10 songs which is the reason for its title.

The D standing for his name Derrick(Age 26) and the Clak representative of a firearms last position before firing, is a reference to his lyrical abilities to fire off quickly line after line.  His stories reflect the life of an urban male with his back against the wall torn between good and evil, poverty and success.

WATCH: D Clak "Trap Again" Official Video (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mdICIror8zo)



WATCH: D Clak - 100 The Documentary Pt. 1 (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=leKxHTQWncc)

The music hits hard and the lyrics are familiar but wrapped in a unique style which flows from quick and aggressive, to smooth and harmonious.  With "Trap Again", this style is boldly displayed as he describes coming back on the streets spitting "I had to get back to that trap again // Been gone for a minute, now I'm back again // It's time to get my hands on a pack again" and furthering "Dope boy, you know what I'm trafficking // Fresh up out of jail right back to that trap again" making it clear that his talents truly come from a place of grit and hustle.

With his brand new album "The Dime Piece" set to bring him to new heights and "Trap Again" as the gritty, hard-hitting, no-nonsense single- D Clak is sure to continue his rise as a shining light in not only the Pittsburgh rap game, but through the music industry at large.

To Purchase "Dime Piece", VISIT: http://smarturl.it/thedimepiece

WATCH: D Clak - 100 The Documentary Pt. 1

For More on D Clak, VISIT: http://www.thebestlabel.com/d-clak-1

OR

Facebook.com/DCLAK412

Twitter: @DCLAK_Official (https://twitter.com/dclak_official)

Instargram: @_DCLAK (https://www.instagram.com/_dclak/)

For Press Inquiries, CONTACT:

Rick Eberle, Rick [AT] RickEberle.com
