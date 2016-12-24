North Jersey News Coverage Expanded on mybergen.com

Popular Bergen County community website expands coverage of local North Jersey area news.

mybergen.com: Bergen County's leading community events website since 2009

Contact

Mybergen.com Content Manager

***@verizon.net Mybergen.com Content Manager

End

-- In response to recent changes in the Bergen County news media landscape, mybergen.com, a leading community events website since 2009, will be expanding news coverage of events happening throughout the North Jersey area.Mybergen.com is the essential online resource for living, working or visiting Bergen County, New Jersey. Beginning January of 2017, the website will provideof community events, entertainment, dining, healthy lifestyle options, shopping, home design, local business, kids & family activities, schools, real estate and more for communities just beyond Bergen County, including towns in Passaic, Hudson and Essex Counties in northern NJ, and select Rockland County, New York communities along the Bergen County border.Recent mergers, acquisitions and reorganization of larger news media companies in North Jersey have left a void in local Bergen County-North Jersey news coverage. Mybergen.com is well-prepared to fill this void. North Jersey events, high school sports, regional business news, local hospital community outreach, and restaurant reviews are among the more popular mybergen.com content categories that will be expanded to provide coverage beyond the Bergen border.The mybergen.com Content Management Team welcomes content contributions including events promotion and press releases. Submissions may be emailed directly to Content Manager atAll submissions will be considered. The publisher reserves the right to reject any submission that does not fit within mybergen.com's popular content mix.Join the growing list of Bergen County businesses, retail shops & boutiques, banks, schools, restaurants, salons, entertainment venues, home design professionals, tourism, realtors and more who are a part of the mybergen.com content and Social Media marketing mix.Mybergen.com can promote your business to a large and interested audience of North Jersey residents, or to a more targeted local Bergen County audience. The value, expertise and exemplary service that your business brings to the Bergen County community is a story worth telling. Why keep it a secret? Mybergen.com can help you.Local residents visit mybergen.com to learn about local events, businesses, shopping, restaurants and other lifestyle information. With the mybergen.com Content Marketing Program, you can be included in this robust content mix and begin attracting new customers to your business.Mybergen.com will write a series of articles about what makes your business unique, interesting and valuable to Bergen County area consumers and they'll promote these articles on mybergen.com and other digital platforms.Mybergen.com will aggressively advertise your business, with an emphasis on precise targeting options (down to the zip code if you like) to reach the consumers who are most likely to be interested in your products or services. The people you want to reach the most will be reading about your business every day!Mybergen.com does all of the work! They'll do the writing, optimizing and promotion. You have final approval on all articles and audience targeting!The mybergen.com Digital Advertising Network provides marketers with access to a monthly audience of more than 350,000+ North Jersey area consumers. Digital advertising solutions include the following options:• Banner Display Advertising Units on Desktop and Mobile• Content Marketing Articles About Your Business or Event• Ultra-Targeted Social Media Content Marketing Across Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Pinterest, Instagram• E-Newsletters/Blasts• High-Profile Digital Signage• Optimization and Reporting of Your Marketing Program• Custom Program for Your Business Targeting Your Best CustomersMybergen.com will write the articles about your business, design your ads and manage all of your program details. While you're busy managing your business, the mybergen.com team will be creating buzz for you!If You Have a Business or Event in the Bergen County Area...You should consider a mybergen.com marketing program. These programs are comprehensive, easy to manage, effective and affordable!Call mybergen.com at 201-669-7970 or visit the mybergen.com Advertise Page to fill out the Advertising Information Request Form. You'll be contacted within 24 hours.Watch this video to learn more about mybergen.com: