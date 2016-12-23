News By Tag
* Charity
* Beauty
* Fashion
* More Tags...
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Merreline.com is announcing a year of giving!
"I want to make people's life better, even if it's just a little," says Lucie Lane, the founder of Merreline. "I created Merreline to make it easier for people to find that one thing that would make their day brighter, help them lift their heads up. I could help make just one person's day better it would make it worth it."
Lucie Lane decided not only could Merreline do that by providing fashion and beauty products, but also by donating to various charities. To start the year off, January's charity will be Feed The Children, an organization whose vision is to end childhood hunger.
About Merreline
Merreline is an online retailer that features a wide selection of fashion and beauty products. From leggings, boots, wedges, to fragrances, and makeup, Merreline just might have that one thing to make your day!
Related Links
https://www.merreline.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse