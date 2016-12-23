 
Industry News





Merreline.com is announcing a year of giving!

 
 
ATLANTA - Dec. 29, 2016 - PRLog -- Merreline, a fashion and beauty ecommerce company is making 2017 a year of giving. For every month in 2017, Merreline will be choosing a different charity to give a portion of its profits.

"I want to make people's life better, even if it's just a little," says Lucie Lane, the founder of Merreline. "I created Merreline to make it easier for people to find that one thing that would make their day brighter, help them lift their heads up.  I could help make just one person's day better it would make it worth it."

Lucie Lane decided not only could Merreline do that by providing fashion and beauty products, but also by donating to various charities.  To start the year off, January's charity will be Feed The Children, an organization whose vision is to end childhood hunger.

About Merreline
Merreline is an online retailer that features a wide selection of fashion and beauty products.  From leggings, boots, wedges, to fragrances, and makeup, Merreline just might have that one thing to make your day!

Related Links

https://www.merreline.com
