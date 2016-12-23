News By Tag
Breezy HR Partners with HelloSign to Deliver Unrivaled, In-App Offer Management
Integration powers easy onboarding functionality for Breezy HR customers, cuts the need for third-party software.
Widely regarded as the most user-friendly Applicant Tracking System available, Breezy is making it easier for companies to attract and hire great employees with less effort – and that includes removing third-party sign-ins and account registration for Breezy customers.
Seamless, secure, and fast, the new offer management is handled by the experts at HelloSign. But Breezy customers will see the new feature as an integrated part of their customized recruiting pipeline, at the Make Offer stage, and can access it immediately. Breezy is the first small-business ATS to give users offer management capabilities without requiring additional vendor accounts.
From posting jobs to tracking and managing candidates – and now to offer management – Breezy is making it more simple, more productive, and more pleasant for every team to recruit and hire great employees. Over 600 businesses are joining Breezy every month, upgrading not only from manual processes like spreadsheets, but also from oversized, legacy applicant tracking systems that don't serve the needs of modern teams.
"I'm excited about was how we were able to leverage our partnership with HelloSign to build a deeply powerful eSig capability but maintain our fundamental focus on simplicity and beautiful design," says Breezy's founder and CEO, Darren Bounds. "They also offer the speed and reliability our customers expect."
From HelloSign CEO Joseph Walla, "We're dedicated to providing businesses of every size the fast, secure workflows they need to get the job done without manual processes – working with Breezy is a continuance of that mission."
Here's what some of the thousands of SMBs who use Breezy are saying, from the independent review site G2 Crowd:
"Breezy is very user-friendly. I've rolled out Breezy for several clients and all have been happy with the product, even those that were not very tech savvy. Additionally, many products charge per user which can get extremely pricey. I appreciate how Breezy charges per posting which enables you to have more users and get more employees involved in the hiring process!"
"We're making hiring easier. We've been able to keep track of which stage qualified applicants are in easily and effectively, and quickly/easily reject disqualified applicants."
"Overall it has helped us to bring our recruiting process to the next level. The whole HR team stays up to date! We save a tremendous amount of time by being able to assign tasks to colleagues, communicate via Breezy and by receiving automatic update e-mails from the Breezy System."
Additional independent reviews are available on GetApp and Capterra.
NOTE FOR EDITORS:
Breezy HR is the user-friendly recruiting and applicant tracking system for every member of a modern team. Intuitive workflows and intelligent customizations mean first-time ATS users looking to organize their recruiting and hiring find Breezy just as effortless and efficient as SMEs with dozens of hiring managers and outside recruiters to loop into their hiring pipelines.
Collaborative and clever, Breezy boasts all the features you expect (and plenty that you've been hoping for) inside one simple, drag & drop interface. Start a free trial today: https://breezy.hr
We're happy to have a chat with the media. Drop us an email and we'll get back to you before deadline.
Press Contact:
Breezy HR
Contact: Jayca Pike
ABOUT HelloSign:
HelloSign, the innovative product leader in the eSignature space, makes it simple for businesses to offer fast, secure, and legally binding eSignatures to their customers through both a user-friendly web application and a developer-focused API. Trusted by millions of users, HelloSign simplifies the tradition of pen and paper signing into a modern, digital and uninterrupted workflow. For more information see http://www.hellosign.com and follow HelloSign on Twitter, LinkedIn, Google+ and Facebook.
Press Contact:
HelloSign Inc.
Contact: Jasmine Castro-Torres
Contact
Jayca Pike
***@breezyhr.com
