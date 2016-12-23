News By Tag
Rett University Grows Advisory Board
Colleen T. Reilly, Co-Founder & COO Claire's Crusade, joins the team
Throughout 2016, Rett University has experienced overwhelming response from families and professionals globally who are supporting students with Rett Syndrome. Colleen's appointment to the Rett U Advisory Board is another step in aligning our efforts across organizations and leaders to create larger impact for those affected by Rett Syndrome.
Colleen, a graduate of Notre Dame, put her professional career on hold in 2011 when her then 14-month-old daughter Claire was diagnosed with Rett Syndrome. She has since devoted herself to improving the quality of life of all those impacted by Rett Syndrome. Through her foundation, Claire's Crusade, Colleen is committed to increasing awareness and providing resources for families faced with the uncertainty Rett Syndrome can bring.
Colleen shares, "When Claire was first diagnosed, we were devastated but also determined to do everything we could to support her. That determination grew into Claire's Crusade and our efforts to help the more than 350,000 girls and women globally struggling with the same challenges as Claire. We've experienced first-hand how difficult it can be for support teams to learn and understand just how much all of our beautiful girls are capable of and what they can do to help them reach their full potential. I'm ready to start taking on an even more integral role in bringing great education to those supporting our girls every single day."
Rett U Co-Founder Susan Norwell shares, "I can't even begin to share how excited I am to have Colleen join the Rett U Advisory Board. Colleen has worked tirelessly through Claire's Crusade on behalf of all girls and women fighting Rett Syndrome and it only makes sense for us to align our efforts and work more closely together. We have a lot of work to do, but we're starting to see the shift – educators, therapists and families are not only believing what their girls can do, they're starting to experience it first-hand through our courses, our live training sessions and with each of our Rett U Coaches. Colleen will bring incredible insight to the plans and goals for growth at Rett U."
Under Colleen's leadership at Claire's Crusade, Rett University has received numerous grants supporting a robust Rett U scholarship program and funding the development of tools and resources our students with Rett Syndrome need to be successful at home, in the classroom and out in the community.
Roger Brooks, COO Girl Power 2 Cure adds, "The addition of Colleen to the Rett U Advisory board is another way we are working to do more to help improve the lives of everyone impacted by Rett Syndrome."
About Rett University
Rett University is an international educational services organization designed for educators, therapists and families of Rett Syndrome students that provide cutting-edge knowledge and training of how to support and teach individuals with Rett Syndrome. Rett University is co-founded by Girl Power 2 Cure, Inc. a 501c3 nonprofit organization dedicated to educating, raising awareness and funds for treatments and a cure for Rett Syndrome, and Susan Norwell, a world renowned Rett Syndrome education and communication specialist. For further information, visit http://www.rettuniversity.org.
About Rett Syndrome
Rett Syndrome is a severe neurological disorder that almost exclusively affects females. Every 90 minutes another little girl is born "normal," only to be robbed of her ability to speak, walk, crawl, and use her hands between the ages of 1 and 3. Complications include seizures, sudden death in their sleep and scoliosis.
Rett Syndrome is caused by a single spontaneous gene mutation that any baby girl has an equal chance of acquiring. It is considered one of the most physically disabling neurological disorders and is as prevalent as Cystic Fibrosis, ALS and Huntington's Disease. There is no treatment, but in 2007 researchers proved in the lab that Rett Syndrome can be reversed, giving it the potential to be the first curable neurological disorder and plays a key role in understanding other neurological disorders such as Alzheimer's, Schizophrenia and Parkinson's.
To learn more about Girl Power 2 Cure, visit http://www.girlpower2cure.org.
To learn more about Claire's Crusade, visit http://www.clairescrusade.org.
Contact
Roger Brooks
904-277-2628
***@gp2c.org
