Workout Makes Cutting the Fat Charitable

Total Body Boot Camp and Performance Center Raises Money for Farmingdale Community Summit with Special Workout
 
 
Listed Under

FARMINGDALE, N.Y. - Dec. 29, 2016 - PRLog -- With the epidemic of obesity manifesting itself more clearly with each passing year, public health officials are baffled at how to fight the problem.

Local fitness and health expert Billy Hofacker, owner of Total Body Boot Camp and Performance Center, has the answer: make workouts meaningful.

Hofacker introduced a novel way to get people moving by motivating them with donations to the Farmingdale Community Summit Families in Need Program from his own pocket. He held a charity workout on 12/17/16 and donated $10 for every newcomer.

Billy Hofacker explains, "I motivated my clients to bring along friends and challenge their fitness because that always motivates people to get moving. I tied it to supporting a charity so we were all involved in supporting a great cause. It's really the best way."

Over 10 participated in the one-day event.

"I think the numbers show that people care not only about their own fitness but also about the greater good. Linking the two is a great way for people to get over any inhibitions they might have for working out and being active. Unfortunately there was a snow storm the day of the event so not as many people were able to make it. We will be scheduling other events."

Inactivity has been linked with a plethora of health concerns, including obesity and cardiovascular disease. Total Body Boot Camp and Performance Center uses small and large group metabolic training to create a social atmosphere and accelerate fat burning.

Total Body Boot Camp and Performance Center client Dina remarked, "My friend and I had a great time. And it was really wonderful to know that our fun was for a good cause."

Total Body Boot Camp is located at 127 East Carmans Rd in Farmingdale and at 11 South Carll Ave. in Babylon. For more information, visit their website at www.lifitnessbootcamp.com, or contact them at info@lifitnessbootcamp.com.

Billy Hofacker
Source:Total Body Boot Camp and Performance Center
