News By Tag
* Iaop
* Isg
* Outsourcing
* More Tags...
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
IAOP and ISG Announce The 2017 State of the Industry Survey
Annual outsourcing industry survey results to be presented at The 2017 Outsourcing World Summit
The survey is brief and will be distributed to more than 50,000 outsourcing professionals around the world. The deadline to complete the survey is January 31, 2017. Those who weigh in by January 10, 2017, will be entered to win a $250 donation to the charity of their choice. All participants will receive a copy of the final survey report and will be entered in a raffle to win one of two free seats to IAOP's 2017 Outsourcing World Summit, February 19-22, 2017, in San Antonio, Texas, where the survey results will be announced.
"Everyone outsources,"
"We are pleased to again be partnering with IAOP for this year's State of the Industry Survey," said Todd Lavieri, president, ISG Americas. "This survey will shed new light on how digital disruption is reshaping the industry and impacting its key players – enterprises, technology and service providers and advisors. We believe the combination of IAOP's unmatched industry reach and ISG's deep research expertise will uncover critical insights and help point the way forward."
The survey is open to all of IAOP's global members and affiliates, ISG's clients, and all outsourcing professionals across the field and around the world.
To learn more and to share their views, outsourcing professionals should click here - http://us9.campaign-
View the 2016 State of the Industry (https://www.iaop.org/
About IAOP
IAOP is the global association that brings together customers, providers and advisors in a collaborative, knowledge-based environment that promotes professional and organizational development, recognition, certification and excellence to improve business service models and outcomes. Our 120,000 members and affiliates worldwide are digging deep at IAOP conferences, learning at IAOP chapter meetings, getting trained and certified at IAOP courses and workshops, and connecting through IAOP social media, all with one goal: better business results. Whether you are a customer, provider or advisor, new to collaborative business models like outsourcing, or you are an experienced professional, IAOP connects you and your organization to our growing global community and to the resources you need to get the results your company deserves and demands. To learn more, visit www.IAOP.org.
About The 2017 Outsourcing World Summit
The 20th-anniversary edition of the Outsourcing World Summit, IAOP's annual global gathering, is where outsourcing customers, providers and advisors come together. Game-changing ideas are shared. The latest trends and opportunities are identified. Hundreds of millions of dollars of business deals are initiated and made. First produced in 1998, the Summit is renowned for the quality of its speakers and the depth and breadth of its educational programs. The Summit is keynoted by top business, academic and government leaders, and complemented by dozens of in-depth breakout sessions and case studies for customers and providers.
About ISG
ISG (Information Services Group) is a leading global technology research and advisory firm. A trusted business partner to more than 700 clients, including 75 of the top 100 enterprises in the world, ISG is committed to helping corporations, public sector organizations, and service and technology providers achieve operational excellence and faster growth. The firm specializes in digital transformation services, including automation, cloud and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk services; network carrier services; technology strategy and operations design; change management; market intelligence and technology research and analysis. Founded in 2006, and based in Stamford, Conn., ISG employs more than 1,300 professionals operating in more than 20 countries—a global team known for its innovative thinking, market influence, deep industry and technology expertise, and world-class research and analytical capabilities based on the industry's most comprehensive marketplace data. For more information, visit www.isg-on.com.
Media Contact:
Kate Tulloch-Hammond, IAOP
+1.845.452.0600, extension 122
kate.hammond@
Will Thoretz, ISG
+1 203 517 3119
will.thoretz@
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Dec 29, 2016