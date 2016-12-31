Dream Big Publishing Releases Embodiment Of Love By Author Sandra Waine

Exciting, new, romantic comedy hot off the presses featuring the lore of england in a modern day twist of two lives.

-- At thirty, Allison Baker focused her adult life at being the best Director of Marketing and Operations at Carter and Evans. Having a meaningful relationship was not on the radar. Being in the spotlight of a high-profiled New England company meant more than the glitter of a rock on that left hand.Out of convenience sharing a casual relationship with co-owner, Stephen Carter, there were no expectations it would blossom into more. When a sour investment threatens the core of the company, his partnership, the family name and future investments, Stephen, suddenly has stark choices to make.It was all simple. He would marry the daughter of a prominent new investor, smooth Allie's ruffled feathers, settle her down into a nice little position outside of Carter and Evans and keep her as mistress. Pissed off, Allie has different plans. Packing up and dashing from Boston, scoffing at this ridiculous idea that somehow she could secure this important contract over their legal department, the light finally dawns. Damn that arrogant ass, he wanted her to use charms to persuade this English lord to sign on the dotted line.Sir Douglas Jordan is not so easily persuaded, especially after unexpectedly encountering this sassy American. Slowly, a different type of agreement forms between them as feelings grow. But are there mysteries plaguing his family's past? A past that could shock them both in the end? Would it drive them apart or bring them closer together?Purchase direct from Dream Big Publishing:Details about the author and other upcoming books:Also available on Amazon, Barnes and Noble, Apple and more in ebook and paperback!