

Nj Lenders Corp Achieves 2016 New Jersey Excellence Award NJ Lenders Corp., one of New Jersey's largest private residential mortgage bankers, was recognized by the American Economic Institute with the New Jersey Excellence Award. LITTLE FALLS, N.J. - Dec. 29, 2016 - PRLog -- Local mortgage bankers, NJ Lenders Corp. in Little Falls has been selected for the 2016 New Jersey Excellence Award amongst all its peers and competitors by the American Economic Institute (AEI).



Each year the AEI conducts business surveys and industry research to identify companies that have achieved demonstrable success in their local business environment and industry category. They are recognized as having enhanced the commitment and contribution of small businesses through service to their customers and community. Companies of this caliber enhance the consumer driven stature that New Jersey is renowned for.



NJ Lenders Corp has consistently demonstrated a high regard for upholding business ethics and company values. This recognition by AEI marks a significant achievement as an emerging leader within various competitors and is setting benchmarks that the industry should follow.



NJ Lenders Corp. President Glenn Durr said, "NJ Lenders Corp. is delighted to win this prestigious award. I'm proud to say our team has done an exemplary job addressing the challenges triggered by our tremendous business growth over the last several years and is richly deserving of this recognition" .



Since 1991, NJ Lenders Corp has been renowned in the mortgage industry for providing best in class services to its clients, borrowers and partners. The Loan Originators employed by NJ Lenders Corp. close an average of 7.8 loans each month, nearly twice the national industry average. The median tenure for a Loan Originator is 10 years of industry experience. The top 50 percent of loan originators complete an average of 165 closed residential mortgage loans each year. Company executives attribute the continuity of their workforce to their many years of success.



NJ Lenders Corp. Vice President and Partner Steve Grossman said, "We are committed to constantly improving our business processes to create great lending experiences for our customers and partners across all of our business channels".



As part of the industry research and business surveys, various sources of information were gathered and analyzed to choose the selected companies in each category. This research is part of an exhaustive process that encapsulates a year long immersion in the business climate of New Jersey.



The AEI is a leading authority on researching, evaluating and recognizing companies across a wide spectrum of industries that meet its stringent standards of excellence. It has spearheaded the idea of independent enterprise and entrepreneurial growth allowing businesses of all sizes to be recognized locally and encouraged globally.



NJ Lenders Corp. is a leading New Jersey and New York Mortgage Company that is privately owned and licensed as a residential mortgage banker. Founded in 1991, the company currently originates mortgage loans in NJ, NY, CT, PA, VA, MD, and FL. Our mission is to offer our customers the most competitive mortgage rates and fees while providing the highest level of attention and service. For more information or to find a licensed Loan Originator to assist you with your mortgage needs, visit www.njlenders.com



