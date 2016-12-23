News By Tag
Rich Graff To Guest On The Jimmy Star Show With Ron Russell Wednesday January 4th, 2017
Actor/Producer Rich Graff To Guest On The Jimmy Star Show With Ron Russell Wednesday January 4th, 2017.
Rich Graff, who played the lead role of Lucky Luciano on the highly acclaimed AMC series "Making Of The Mob", is now producing and acting in several new Films and TV series. "Amaranth", in which he is an Associated Producer and stars alongside Johnny Messner and Ryan Carnes, is a Sci-Fi Drama to be released in theaters in 2017.
Rich is a Producer and has a lead role in "MR. CHICAGO", which is half funded
at $20 million and has Paul Sorvino attached. Rich is Executive Producer and slated for a lead role in the TV series "Dead Exit". This series with Tony
Denison and Roxy Saint attached, is in development and was green lighted for
a Pilot. He is also in talks with producer Erik Jensen for a role in his new Showtime series "Escape From Clinton Correctional"
The award winning actor was born and raised in the heart of New York City to immigrant parents and was destined to be on-screen. At the age of 11, he moved to Howard Beach, NY and didn't know at the time, but most of his friend's fathers were the head of the Gambino crime family. His best friend was Peter Gotti, John Gotti's youngest son. Without ever having to commit a crime, he knew exactly how these people lived, killed, and socialized. As Rich got older and understood what the people around him were going to grow up to be, he carefully distanced himself and went on to receive a B.A. in Writing & Literature from SUNY Potsdam and a law degree from NYU.
Following his passion for acting, he studied with the world renowned acting teacher Wynn Handman at his private studio, and with Peter Minor at T. Schreiber studios. After landing several lead roles in a variety of independent movies, Rich was cast in his first major television role as a detective on "Law & Order Criminal Intent" (2011). Soon afterwards, he landed roles in "Insurgent" and "1971". His breakthrough role on the big screen came as the love interest of Heather Graham in "My Dead Boyfriend" (2015), directed by Anthony Edwards.
The Jimmy Star Show is pleased to showcase the expertise and talent of Rich Graff, and all anticipate a fun and informative time talking with him about his career and the entertainment industries at large. Join King of Cool Jimmy Star, and Cool Man about Town Ron Russell as they have a playful and sometimes wild time with the talented featured guest!
To hear/see Rich Graff on The Jimmy Star Show with Ron Russell tune in to W4CY Radio on Wednesday January 4th, 2017 from 3-5 pm ET and 12-2 pm PT online at www.w4cy.com from anywhere in the world!
