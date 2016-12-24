 
Chris Flisher featured in SPARKS of INSPIRATION MAGAZINE

Astrologer and artist premiered his Astrology SPARKS column.
 
 
BOXBOROUGH, Mass. - Dec. 30, 2016 - PRLog -- Chris Flisher, international radio personality,is featured in the December issue of SPARKS of INSPIRATION MAGAZINE.

Chris debuted his "Astrology SPARKS" column, sharing the astrology outlook for the next few months. This column will be in every issue of SPARKS of INSPIRATION MAGAZINE. Chris Flisher has been a student of astrology since his first encounter with an astrologer in 1973.  Since then, Chris has gone on to achieve international recognition as the host of the popular radio and television shows called "Turning Of The Wheel."

"We are in a transitory stage of the highest order and that which we are witnessing might be the jolt that is completely necessary.  We have grown complacent and perhaps too jaded by familiarity when what we really need is a solid shake-up.  One axiom that remains true regardless is that a dramatic shift often brings out the best in the long run despite how horrific things look at the onset," says Chris.

SPARKS of INSPIRATION MAGAZINE was founded on the belief that every single person has a story to tell. This magazine gives each person a platform to not only share their story but to learn and be inspired by the stories of others. Each issue will introduce  readers to inspiring people and changemakers who are making a difference in the world and will ignite something in each reader to share their SPARKS to inspire others.

SPARKS of INSPIRATION Magazine will be published digitally, six times a year, providing positive inspiration for everyday life and counteract the negativity that is rampant in today's media. It may be read at: http://positivemediapress.com/magazine/.

ABOUT POSITIVE MEDIA VENTURES, LLC.

Positive Media Ventures is a new kind of media company. We strive to provide positive inspiration for everyday life and counteract the negativity that is rampant in today's media.

Our media platforms include:

• Positive Media Press
• SPARKS of Inspiration eBooks and magazines
• Inspirational Radio Directory
• Inspirational Talk Radio Network
• Life SPARKS book programs
• SPARKS of Inspiration live and virtual events

It is our belief that every single person on this planet has a story to tell, one that will impact and inspire others. Our mission is to give everyone a platform to share their distinct message, lighting their spark that ignites inspiration in others, and soon that spark expands and becomes a flame of positivity that shines on the world.

Submission requests and guidelines for the SPARKS of INSPIRATION Magazine may be found at:

http://positivemediapress.com/submit-your-spark-of-inspir....

Contact Name: Tami Blodgett

Contact Phone: 7178277275

Contact E-mail: team@positivemediapress.com (mailto:team@authenticmessengers.com)

Click to Share