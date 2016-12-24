News By Tag
Chris Flisher featured in SPARKS of INSPIRATION MAGAZINE
Astrologer and artist premiered his Astrology SPARKS column.
Chris debuted his "Astrology SPARKS" column, sharing the astrology outlook for the next few months. This column will be in every issue of SPARKS of INSPIRATION MAGAZINE. Chris Flisher has been a student of astrology since his first encounter with an astrologer in 1973. Since then, Chris has gone on to achieve international recognition as the host of the popular radio and television shows called "Turning Of The Wheel."
"We are in a transitory stage of the highest order and that which we are witnessing might be the jolt that is completely necessary. We have grown complacent and perhaps too jaded by familiarity when what we really need is a solid shake-up. One axiom that remains true regardless is that a dramatic shift often brings out the best in the long run despite how horrific things look at the onset," says Chris.
SPARKS of INSPIRATION MAGAZINE was founded on the belief that every single person has a story to tell. This magazine gives each person a platform to not only share their story but to learn and be inspired by the stories of others. Each issue will introduce readers to inspiring people and changemakers who are making a difference in the world and will ignite something in each reader to share their SPARKS to inspire others.
SPARKS of INSPIRATION Magazine will be published digitally, six times a year, providing positive inspiration for everyday life and counteract the negativity that is rampant in today's media. It may be read at: http://positivemediapress.com/
