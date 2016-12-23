News By Tag
Brandy Yavicoli featured in SPARKS of INSPIRATION MAGAZINE
Holistic life coach shares The Wheel of Self-Care and the 9 steps to health and wellbeing.
Brandy Yavicoli is a Holistic Life Coach, Energy Worker, and Integrative Nutrition Health Coach, who helps her clients come into harmony in their body and life, increase their vitality and radiance, and support the connection and alignment to their highest self. In SPARKS of INSPIRATION MAGAZINE, Brandy wrote a column about self-care basics and how self-care is as individual as each person.
"Your unique life and your personal mind-body-spirit needs call for a different approach than your neighbor. Needs change as you change, as your life changes, and as circumstances change. What you need today may be unlike what you need tomorrow. Having a bag of self-care tricks that speak to your core needs is a powerful tool for health and wellbeing and fills us with more vitality. There is more to this than just eating healthy, exercising, and getting 8 hours of sleep. Self-care encompasses all areas of life and calls for nourishing wellness on a holistic level. " says Brandy.
SPARKS of INSPIRATION MAGAZINE was founded on the belief that every single person has a story to tell. This magazine gives each person a platform to not only share their story but to learn and be inspired by the stories of others. Each issue will introduce readers to inspiring people and changemakers who are making a difference in the world and will ignite something in each reader to share their SPARKS to inspire others.
SPARKS of INSPIRATION Magazine will be published digitally, six times a year, providing positive inspiration for everyday life and counteract the negativity that is rampant in today's media. It may be read at: http://positivemediapress.com/
ABOUT POSITIVE MEDIA VENTURES, LLC.
Positive Media Ventures is a new kind of media company. We strive to provide positive inspiration for everyday life and counteract the negativity that is rampant in today's media.
Our media platforms include:
• Positive Media Press
• SPARKS of Inspiration eBooks and magazines
• Inspirational Radio Directory
• Inspirational Talk Radio Network
• Life SPARKS book programs
• SPARKS of Inspiration live and virtual events
It is our belief that every single person on this planet has a story to tell, one that will impact and inspire others. Our mission is to give everyone a platform to share their distinct message, lighting their spark that ignites inspiration in others, and soon that spark expands and becomes a flame of positivity that shines on the world.
Submission requests and guidelines for the SPARKS of INSPIRATION Magazine may be found at:
http://positivemediapress.com/
Contact Name: Tami Blodgett
Contact Phone: 7178277275
Contact E-mail: team@positivemediapress.com (mailto:team@
Contact
Tami Blodgett
***@positivemediapress.com
