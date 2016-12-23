News By Tag
KRAVIS CENTER to Present Multiple Grammy Award-Winner TONY BENNETT, March 3 at 8 pm
"We aren't likely to see a recording career like this again." The New York Times
With worldwide record sales in the millions, and dozens of platinum and gold albums to his credit, TONY BENNETT is a musician who touches the hearts and souls of audiences with his legendary vocals and charming stage presence. His long list of achievements, spanning over 60 years, includes 19 Grammy Awards, including the prestigious Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award, making this artist a true international treasure. His signature tunes, such as "Steppin' Out With My Baby" and "I Left My Heart In San Francisco" form part of the fabric of American music culture. Often billed as the world's most boyish nonagenarian, TONY BENNETT is a vital musical artist at the peak of his powers.
TONY BENNETT celebrated his 85th birthday in 2011 with the release of Duets II and made music history by making Tony the oldest artist to ever have a #1 CD on the Billboard album charts. Duets II followed up Tony Bennett Duets: An American Classic CD, released in 2006. 2012 marked the 50th anniversary of the singer's signature song, "I Left My Heart in San Francisco." as well as the release of a new documentary film, THE ZEN OF BENNETT, created and conceived by Tony's son and manager Danny Bennett. Bennett also authored his fourth book, LIFE IS A GIFT, released in 2012 and entered the NY Times Best Seller list. In 2014, Tony Bennett released a collaborative album with Lady Gaga, CHEEK TO CHEEK featuring these two legendary artists performing jazz standards. The album debuted at #1 on the Billboard Album charts making Bennett the oldest musical artist, at the age of 88, to have an album top the Billboard 200 and won the Grammy Award in the Best Traditional Pop Album category. Tony Bennett is a Kennedy Center Honoree, an NEA Jazz Master and a recipient of the United Nation's Humanitarian and Citizen of the World honors. His release, THE SILVER LINING: The Songs of Jerome Kern, also won a Grammy Award in the Best Traditional Pop Album category.
TONY BENNETT is also a talented painter. He has exhibited his work in galleries around the world, and three of his original paintings are part of the permanent collection in the Smithsonian Institute in Washington, D.C.
Throughout his career, TONY BENNETT has put his heart and time into supporting humanitarian concerns and joined with Dr. Martin Luther King in the historic Selma march in 1965. His many charitable works include raising millions towards diabetes, and lending his artwork to raise funds for the American Cancer Society. In 2007, he was honored by the United Nations. Together with his wife, Susan, TONY BENNETT established the charitable organization Exploring The Arts (ETA) to support arts education in public high schools. Tony founded Frank Sinatra School of the Arts, a NYC public high school in his hometown of Astoria, Queens and ETA now supports 14 additional NYC public high schools throughout New York City and three public arts high schools in Los Angeles.
How to Get Tickets to Tony Bennett:
A pre-sale to Kravis Center donors is currently available. For more information about becoming a Kravis Center donor, please call 561-651-4320 or visit kravis.org/membership.
Tickets go on sale to the general public on Saturday, January 21 at 10 am, online through the Kravis Center's official website at kravis.org; in person at the Box Office, located at 701 Okeechobee Blvd., West Palm Beach; or by phone at 561-832-7469 or 800-572-8471.
For Group Sales, please call 561-651-4438 or 561-651-4304.
About the Raymond F. Kravis Center for the Performing Arts:
Celebrating 25 Seasons of Success, Thanks To The Community:
This season, the Raymond F. Kravis Center for the Performing Arts celebrates a Quarter-Century on Stage. And while we celebrate our silver anniversary, we renew our commitment to the community to present the gold standard of excellence in the performing arts. Today, the Kravis Center is a thriving cultural complex, serving as the gateway to downtown West Palm Beach. Thanks to so many who have and continue to support the Center, it has become one of the premier performing arts centers with a renowned national and international reputation. The Kravis Center for is a not-for-profit performing arts center whose mission is to enhance the quality of life in Palm Beach County by presenting a diverse schedule of national and international artists and companies of the highest quality; by offering comprehensive arts education programs; by providing a Palm Beach County home in which local and regional arts organizations can showcase their work; and by providing an economic catalyst and community leadership in West Palm Beach, supporting efforts to increase travel and tourism to Palm Beach County. The Kravis Center is located at 701 Okeechobee Blvd. in West Palm Beach, FL. For more information, please call 561-832-7469 or visit the official website at http://www.kravis.org/
