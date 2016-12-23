News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Net Site Marketing Turns 20 Years Old
Net Site Marketing celebrates its birth two decades ago as a local website design agency and its growth into a successful national highly accredited digital marketing agency. The agency has enjoyed the fruits of witnessing first-hand, two of the most intriguing and broad-reaching advances of this modern millennium: (1) The enormous expansion of the Internet; and (2) the amazing growth of digital marketing.
The Internet, as a platform for national and international trade, is responsible for faster trade expansion than the world has ever seen. Commerce, communications, logistics, import/export, are all much easier in this new millennium. And thanks to digital marketing, it's never been easier for SMBs to reach and influence specific target markets across the nation and around the world.
A good number of Net Site Marketing's clients have been with the agency for ten to twenty years. "It's wonderful proof that great service, effective results and high ethics, equally happy, loyal clients." says agency Founder and CEO Linda Titus. "We are very thankful for every one of them. They are terrific to work with!"
Titus also gives hearty thanks, praise, and appreciation to her talented and devoted staff. The executives and staff continuously stay on the forefront of digital marketing trends through conferences, trade shows and many types of informative media.
Net Site Marketing began operations in 1996. Before then, Titus was Publisher of Horse Love - a horse magazine for kids and teens. The fledgling magazine was struggling to make a profit. "I was stressing over the high printing costs when a colleague suggested publishing it on the Internet instead of on paper. I knew it was a great idea, but there were no books about how to publish a magazine or a website online – so this was a self-taught journey," Titus reflected. She had found her calling. "The Internet was 'IT!' … and I've never looked back."
Titus exclaimed, "This is my most fulfilling career. I love helping businesses grow, and bringing lots of joy to business owners and their employees! My agency is helping my local community, my state, and my country, and all are close to my heart. I truly love digital marketing. It's an exciting and challenging industry, and our global perspective makes it thrilling!"
Net Site Marketing is business-to-
NSM helps businesses expand nationally, and even globally into foreign markets - with market entry research, export strategies, international digital strategies, global e-commerce development, global website design and optimization, website translation/
They also provide the following international marketing/advertising services: International Digital Advertising, Global Inbound Marketing, International Search Engine Optimization, Global Content Marketing, International Pay-Per-Click Advertising, Global Social Media Marketing, and more.
Net Site Marketing celebrated this remarkable anniversary by partying with sparkling beverages and local gourmet popcorn, on Asheville's LaZoom City Comedy Tour bus. Titus mused, "The past two decades have been the happiest of my life. I look forward to another two decades leading Net Site Marketing to new heights!"
For more information about Net Site Marketing, visit http://www.NetSiteMarketing.com
Contact
Linda Titus, Founder/CEO
Net Site Marketing
***@netsitemarketing.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse