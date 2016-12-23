 
Complimentary Lunch Workshop for *Kaiser Permanente employees

 
OAKLAND, Calif. - Dec. 29, 2016 - PRLog -- Wednesday, Jan. 25th, 2017 12:00pm University of Phoenix Oakland (Classroom 104 ) 2100 Franklin St. Oakland, CA 94612. Complimentary lunch will be served. Call 800-900-5867 to reserve a seat for you and a quest!

Topics Include:

 How Modern Portfolio Theory can be utilized in your retirement strategy.

 How volatility in your 401k and IRA may impact your long-term goals.

 The role of P/E Ratios in making investment decisions.

 Using a bond ladder to help create safety and long-term stability.

 How proper diversification may lower volatility and stabilize your returns.

 How a properly blended portfolio may reduce your overall fees.

Vist us on the web at theretirementgroup.com

New York • Philadelphia • Washington DC • Boston • Tampa• St Louis Houston • San Antonio • Dallas • Chicago • San Francisco • Los Angeles Securities offered through FSC Securities Corporation, member FINRA/ SIPC. Investment advisory services offered through The Retirement Group, LLC. a registered investment advisor, FSC Securities Corporation are unaffiliated companies. Office of Supervisory Jurisdiction: 10675 Sorrento Valley Rd #100, San Diego CA 92121

*This is a complimentary service is neither approved nor endorsed by *Kaiser Permanente . University of Phoenix is a trade name and registered trademark of the Apollo Education Group, Inc. Any use by Licensee to identify the event location is not intended to imply affiliation with, sponsorship or endorsement of the event by The University of Phoenix, Inc or Apollo Education Group, Inc.
