Denise Caspersen and Jose Jacob join Collision Diagnostic Services
PLANO, Texas - Dec. 29, 2016 - PRLog -- CDS, the makers of the asTech™ scanning diagnostic device, is excited to announce the addition of Denise Caspersen and Jose Jacob to the offices of Project Manager and Sr. Recruiter, respectively.
Caspersen, formerly with National Autobody Parts Warehouse, Inc. and the Automotive Service Association (ASA), has extensive experience working on automotive industry collaborations relating to process improvements, efficiency, strategic growth and plan execution. Caspersen's automotive career began with industry and market analysis and expanded into a leadership role of volunteer collision related teams. Caspersen is a Master of Science graduate of Oklahoma State University and a recipient of the Most Influential Women in the Collision Industry (2008) and the WIN Cornerstone Award (2014). Caspersen currently participates on the WIN Board of Directors as Immediate Past Chair. "It's an honor to join the CDS team and be a part of technology that sees what can't be seen," said Caspersen.
Jacob, formerly with Cox Automotive, has extensive recruiting experience working in various sectors of the industry including Korn Ferry, Nestle and the Mergis Group. While at Cox Automotive, he increased the Rate to Hire by 80% by creating strategic recruiting plans to generate fresh, diversified candidates, which included college campus recruiting, LinkedIn Recruiting, B2B Recruiting, social media and a host of others. Jose is a graduate of the University of Central Oklahoma and will be spearheading the Recruiting Department. "I am excited to be part of such a dynamic team and an organization that is experiencing exponential growth. The possibilities seem endless!" said Jacob.
Doug Kelly, CEO of CDS, said, "The addition of Jose and Denise will help ensure we maintain the high level of service our customers have come to expect, even as we continue to rapidly grow the business."
About CDS
Collision Diagnostic Services (CDS), founded in 2010, is the leading provider of remote diagnostic solutions and services to the collision industry. CDS provides cutting-edge, expert diagnostics using OEM tools to provide safe and accurate repairs. CDS provides remote diagnostics using its patented asTech™ device combined with ASE-Certified Master Technicians, who are trained to be virtual diagnosticians. CDS Master Technicians can service the vast majority of trouble codes remotely and provide real-time remote assistance to shop technicians on an as needed basis. For more information, visit www.astech.com.
