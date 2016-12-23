News By Tag
Mental Health First Aid for Public Safety class held at Daytona State College
The training was presented by Tore Gintoli, Senior Director of Crisis Services at SMA, and Julie Barrow, the Executive Director of One Voice For Volusia. The class was free of charge and was attended by 23 Law Enforcement Officers from Volusia, Flagler, and Orange Counties, as well as five staff from the Daytona State College Counseling Center. Participants received continuing education credits from DSC. The class was organized by Mr. Gintoli and Robin Davis from DSC. Such ongoing collaboration is in keeping with SMA's recent receipt of a DCF grant to establish a Central Receiving System in Volusia and Flagler Counties, the purpose of which is to expand services at their crisis center in a manner that includes community partners, especially Law Enforcement, to ensure that that the community has an understanding of the behavioral health system and resources available, as well as knowledge about how to access it.
About SMA Behavioral
SMA Behavioral Healthcare has been serving the northeast Florida community with mental health and drug treatment services for over 50 years. SMA provides more than 35 mental health and substance abuse programs, providing prevention, diversion, intervention, and treatment services, delivered to diverse client populations Flagler, Putnam, St. Johns, and Volusia counties.
SMA Behavioral Healthcare's mission is to deliver exceptional and comprehensive behavioral healthcare to individuals and families in our community. SMA's vision is of a community where addiction and mental illness are treated promptly, comprehensively and with respect for all. Contact SMA at 800-539-4228 or online at http://www.smabehavioral.org/
Claire Brubaker
***@smabehavioral.org
