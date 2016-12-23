News By Tag
Construction & Engineering Awards 2016: TULS Corp retains Best Infrastructure Management Co, Ind
TULS Corp retains "Best Infrastructure Management Company, India'" Title
The construction and engineering industries are the hidden heroes of the building landscape; they change the face of the world around us, but are often overlooked when it comes to recognition and praise.
As such, the 2016 Construction & Engineering Awards designed by Build Magazine, UK to reward and recognise the hard work, often undertaken over many months and years, by the myriad of professionals in this industry. From managers to subcontractors, supply chain professionals to finance experts, Build Magazine are turning the spotlight on everyone involved at every stage in the construction process.
Since its inception, TULS is focussed on Infra activities such as Power and Construction. Company has been capable of providing end-to-end solution to Indian Industry and has been serving Niche segment. Company has been very much instrumental in Renewable Energy (RE) space particularly, Solar space. In Solar power space, TULS has provided Project Management services for Grid connected Solar Power Plant of capacity exceeding 100 MW on Pan India basis and Advisory services for Solar Power Plant of capacity exceeding 3560 MW. TULS offers consultancy services for Solar Rooftop installation under Net Metering & Photo Voltaic Diesel Hybrid solutions to Companies operating in frequent load shedding areas. A Photovoltaic diesel hybrid system ordinarily consists of a PV system, diesel gensets and intelligent management to ensure that the amount of solar energy fed into the system exactly matches the demand at that time. TULS also provides 3rd party O & M Monitoring and Audit services to assure client that the O & M partner is performing on agreed terms of contract.
"Retaining the Title is itself a Big achievement for TULS and its employees. Consistent efforts of our people, advisors and faith of our clients and well-wishers has made this possible. We believe in being Customer Centricity and work towards providing best services to our client's. This award recognises our efforts towards being a Client Centric Company." said a release from TULS Corp.
About TULS Corp Pvt. Ltd.
TULS Corp Private Limited (TULS), is 6-year-old Project Management and Advisory Services Company, based in Mumbai. TULS provides range of high quality, cost-effective project management, cost management and advisory services on Pan India basis. Within the span of 6 years, TULS has provided services to more than 75 Clientele and takes pride to mention that out of them, 20 are repeat customers and 6 international. TULS has impressive Client list varying from State Utilities, Government Departments, Multinational Companies, Public Limited companies, Private Limited Companies, Partnership Firms, and HNI's.
TULS serve's clientele operating in Power and Construction Space. In Construction space, TULS serve's Client's in Real Estate as well as Infrastructure Industry. Core competency of TULS involves in providing end-to-end & value added support to it's client from inception stage up to commissioning of the project. TULS also provides Owners Engineer Services, 3rd party inspection, Bid document preparation and evaluation. TULS has provided Salvage value determination services of large industrial complex for a real estate company. For Real Estate Companies, apart from Project Management, TULS offers services like Cost Consulting, Quantity Surveying, MEP, BBS, Bill Certification etc. TULS has carried out Structural Auditing works for Conventional Power Plants and Large Chemical factory. TULS also provides Quality Control and Assurance services to large Construction Projects.
For Companies/Entrepreneurs wishing to diversify or enter new sector, TULS offers services like Market research, Feasibility studies, Techno-Economic Viability (TEV) reports, Detailed Project Reports (DPR) Technology Transfer, search for International Partner, Business Incubation, Risk Assessment, etc. Company also provides Business Transformation and drafting SOP's for Companies intending to be more competitive in current business environment. Apart from Construction and Power section, as of today, TULS has prepared DPR for Milk Processing Unit, Cold Storage, Food Court, Industrial Kitchen and QSR Restaurant, Fish Food Outlet, Solar Power Plant, Solar Product Manufacturing, Technical Textiles Products, etc.
Visit TULS at http://www.tulsgroup.com
Contact
Deepika
***@tulsgroup.com
