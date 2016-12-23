 
News By Tag
* Bavarian Inn
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Business
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Frankenmuth
  Michigan
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
United Kingdom
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





December 2016
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
29282726252423


Four-Generation Bavarian Inn Garners MichBusiness Succession Award

 
 
Bavarian Inn Board 2016
Bavarian Inn Board 2016
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tag:
Bavarian Inn

Industry:
Business

Location:
Frankenmuth - Michigan - US

FRANKENMUTH, Mich. - Dec. 29, 2016 - PRLog -- The iconic Frankenmuth Bavarian Inn (http://www.bavarianinn.com/) recently received a Succession Success Award as part of this year's Best of MichBusiness Awards. The Best of MichBusiness recognition event held earlier this month celebrates success at the most exciting and connected business awards and networking opportunity in Michigan. It is powered by MBPA, a statewide association with a sphere of influence that no other organization of its kind can claim, positively impacting more than 150,000 businesses —1 out of every 3 in the state.

Reflecting on the significance of this latest award, third generation owner and current
Bavarian Inn Restaurant President Bill Zehnder attributed the success of the Bavarian Inn to its strong family ties and dedication to future success, along with the commitment of hundreds of team members.

"My father often said, 'Family is everything,'" said Zehnder. "We continue to live and work by that philosophy. We have a shared history and moral code. We grew up together, worshiped, worked and played together. We truly cherish and respect each other. In business, we adhere to a creed based on our shared values and vision to pave the way for continued success."

The family, he said, sees work as an extension of a bond and a testimony to its:

·         strengths as a family-owned business

·         contributions to the community

·         commitment to family business best practices.

About Bavarian Inn

Celebrating 125 years of service in 2013, the Bavarian Inn Restaurant has become a Michigan landmark. Generations of diners, lodgers and tourists from around the globe have discovered true Bavarian hospitality thanks to Dorothy and her late husband William "Tiny" Zehnder. Guests experience the old-world European charm of the Bavarian Inn – whether it's the famous chicken dinners, fresh baked goods or Michigan's greatest selection of German beer. Bavarian Inn also prides itself on being one of the top consumers of Pure Michigan agricultural products. Nestled within a backdrop of authentic German architecture, a variety of shops and other fun activities, a trip to Frankenmuth would not be complete without a visit to the Bavarian Inn. Learn more at www.bavarianinn.com.

Bavarian Inn online press room: http://www.logos-communications.com/bavarianinn/

Bavarian Inn Lodge

Nestled along the Cass River in one of Michigan's top tourist destinations – Frankenmuth – the Bavarian Inn Lodge mixes business and pleasure seamlessly. The Lodge offers meeting and event space for up to 500 guests, 360 European-themed guest rooms, including whirlpool and family suites, an adult-only pool and whirlpool, two gift shops, two lounges and two restaurants, along with an expansive family fun center with two water slides and over 150 games — all under one roof. Guests can also enjoy live, year-round, nightly entertainment and are just steps away from downtown shopping and attractions. In 30 years of business, the Bavarian Inn Lodge has been an important destination for travelers, evidenced by the 1.25 million room-nights that have been booked there since its opening, along with its top rating on TripAdvisor®. Learn more at www.bavarianinn.com.

Bavarian Inn Lodge online press room:  http://logos-communications.com/bavarianinnlodge/
End
Source:Bavarian Inn
Email:***@logos-communications.com Email Verified
Tags:Bavarian Inn
Industry:Business
Location:Frankenmuth - Michigan - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Logos Communications, Inc. PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Dec 29, 2016 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share