Four-Generation Bavarian Inn Garners MichBusiness Succession Award
Reflecting on the significance of this latest award, third generation owner and current
Bavarian Inn Restaurant President Bill Zehnder attributed the success of the Bavarian Inn to its strong family ties and dedication to future success, along with the commitment of hundreds of team members.
"My father often said, 'Family is everything,'"
The family, he said, sees work as an extension of a bond and a testimony to its:
· strengths as a family-owned business
· contributions to the community
· commitment to family business best practices.
About Bavarian Inn
Celebrating 125 years of service in 2013, the Bavarian Inn Restaurant has become a Michigan landmark. Generations of diners, lodgers and tourists from around the globe have discovered true Bavarian hospitality thanks to Dorothy and her late husband William "Tiny" Zehnder. Guests experience the old-world European charm of the Bavarian Inn – whether it's the famous chicken dinners, fresh baked goods or Michigan's greatest selection of German beer. Bavarian Inn also prides itself on being one of the top consumers of Pure Michigan agricultural products. Nestled within a backdrop of authentic German architecture, a variety of shops and other fun activities, a trip to Frankenmuth would not be complete without a visit to the Bavarian Inn. Learn more at www.bavarianinn.com.
Bavarian Inn online press room:
Bavarian Inn Lodge
Nestled along the Cass River in one of Michigan's top tourist destinations – Frankenmuth – the Bavarian Inn Lodge mixes business and pleasure seamlessly. The Lodge offers meeting and event space for up to 500 guests, 360 European-themed guest rooms, including whirlpool and family suites, an adult-only pool and whirlpool, two gift shops, two lounges and two restaurants, along with an expansive family fun center with two water slides and over 150 games — all under one roof. Guests can also enjoy live, year-round, nightly entertainment and are just steps away from downtown shopping and attractions. In 30 years of business, the Bavarian Inn Lodge has been an important destination for travelers, evidenced by the 1.25 million room-nights that have been booked there since its opening, along with its top rating on TripAdvisor®
Bavarian Inn Lodge online press room:
