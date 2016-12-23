The Prime Watches Brings 'Resolution 2017 Contest' to Give New Year a Crazy Start

With The Prime Watches, making a New Year Resolution is even happier. The watch boutique asks buyers their craziest resolutions and the best two comments will be given a stunning watch as the winning gift of the contest.

Prime Retail India Limited

Prime Retail India Limited

-- The year draws to its conclusion and the countdown has already started. The Prime – Luxury Watch Boutique has introduced a crazy contest to make this time fun-filled and entertaining. It has been the leading authorised watch retailer of India for more than 25 years. With having as many as 40 watch brands, the watch boutique claims be the one-stop watch destinations for watches. With the announcement of the 'Resolution 2017 contest', a rush to win the contest has been felt among the watch-lovers. The watch boutique simply asks its buyers – what their New Year resolution is. Answering the question opens up a chance to win a special gift from The Prime Watches.People generally make new resolutions to introduce a change in their new journey of the life. The Prime Watches adds an entertaining touch to this conventional thought. What's Craziest New Resolution? This is asked by the watch boutique. It also revealed that the two most engaging comment will be awarded a prize. Both men and women can participate in this contest and can share their thoughts of change by commenting on its official Facebook page.'Resolution 2017' is a Facebook contest where followers are asked to express their resolution for the New Year. The Watch Boutique has also published a blog naming 'Participate in our Contest - Resolution for 2017' where it gave complete details about how to participate in the contest and the information about the winning prizes.The two amazing watches are selected as the gifts of the winners that worth around 5000 rupees. The Casio Enticer MTP-E305D-2AVDF will be given away to the winner from men. The watch is designed with a 43mm ion plated case. The blue dial is handsomely detailed with silver hands and indexes. It also contains three sub dials offering day, date, and 24-hour functions. The stainless steel strap circles the wrists of men elegantly. For the winner from women, Citizen EX0340-52A watch has been selected. The timepiece has a sophisticated look and comes up with a detail-free design. The white coloured dial is complemented with a stainless steel strap. The architecture of the watch brings out the brand's classiness in the watchmaking field.The gifts of the contest are interesting and attractive. To win these prizes, The Prime Watches has set a rule that every participant needs to follow. People who want to win these magnificent watches, they must 'Like, Comment and Tag' the Facebook post of 'What's your craziest New Year resolution?' of the watch boutique. As per the brand, the winners will be chosen as per the engagement of the content only. On the occasion of announcing this contest to the watch-lovers, the CEO of the watch Boutiques revealed the craziest thought: "we are glad to present this contest to the watch-lovers. Making a new resolution has always been a fun and it has been maintained as a ritual before the New Year. We Request all our followers to take part in this event and make it a fun-filled game."The Prime – Luxury Watch Boutique is a reliable name in the authorised watch retailers of India. It always maintains transparency while dealing with its buyers. Besides offering an amazing collection of watches, it also brings events and contests to make the bonding with the watch lovers stronger.The Prime Luxury Watch Boutique has been the authorised watch retailer in India for 25 years. It comes up with a vast collection of timepieces both from Luxury and Fashion brands. Watches from Omega, Rado, Tissot, Longines and more enrich its offerings. The fashion brands, including Fossil, Michael Kors, Armani Exchange, and Citizen extend the collections of watch boutiques.The Prime – Luxury Watch Boutique+91 9830315007 / +91 9038443344