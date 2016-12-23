Veronica Campbell-Brown endorses Shades by GAL Cosmetics

Veronica Campbell-Brown, 8-Time Olympic Medalist, endorses Shades by GAL Cosmetics.

--, 8-Time Olympic Medalist, endorsesFine Cosmetics for Women of Color.In Veronica's own words: "It is an honor to endorse Shades by Gal Cosmetics. I love using their products and admire the passion the company have for creating fine cosmetics."Founded by beauty junkiein 2009 in New York, Shades by GAL Cosmetics is the beauty brand for the modern woman and beauty maven. Vivacious and classic, Shades by GAL encourages women to unleash their individual beauty. The line includes a variety offor eyes, lips, and cheeks. Ingredients include minerals, antioxidants and vitamins, which nourish the skin. Shades by GAL is sold online and in select beauty boutiques globally.What separates Shades by GAL Cosmetics from many of the cosmetics out today is that Shades by GAL caters to women of all hues and pigmentations. Shades by GAL Cosmetics provide affordable, high-quality, custom-made products infused with antioxidants and vitamins, which enhance true beauty and nourish the skin.