 
News By Tag
* Veronica Campbell-Brown
* Shades by GAL
* Cosmetics
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Beauty
* More Industries...
News By Place
* New York City
  New York
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
United Kingdom
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





December 2016
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
29282726252423

Veronica Campbell-Brown endorses Shades by GAL Cosmetics

Veronica Campbell-Brown, 8-Time Olympic Medalist, endorses Shades by GAL Cosmetics.
 
 
Veronica Campbell-Brown endorses Shades by GAL Fine Cosmetics for Women of Color
Veronica Campbell-Brown endorses Shades by GAL Fine Cosmetics for Women of Color
NEW YORK - Dec. 29, 2016 - PRLog -- Veronica Campbell-Brown, 8-Time Olympic Medalist, endorses Shades by GAL Fine Cosmetics for Women of Color.

In Veronica's own words: "It is an honor to endorse Shades by Gal Cosmetics. I love using their products and admire the passion the company have for creating fine cosmetics."

About Shades by GAL Cosmetics

Founded by beauty junkie Grace Ann Long in 2009 in New York, Shades by GAL Cosmetics is the beauty brand for the modern woman and beauty maven. Vivacious and classic, Shades by GAL encourages women to unleash their individual beauty. The line includes a variety of shades for eyes, lips, and cheeks. Ingredients include minerals, antioxidants and vitamins, which nourish the skin. Shades by GAL is sold online and in select beauty boutiques globally.

What separates Shades by GAL Cosmetics from many of the cosmetics out today is that Shades by GAL caters to women of all hues and pigmentations. Shades by GAL Cosmetics provide affordable, high-quality, custom-made products infused with antioxidants and vitamins, which enhance true beauty and nourish the skin.

www.ShadesByGAL.com
End
Source:
Email:***@optonline.net Email Verified
Tags:Veronica Campbell-Brown, Shades by GAL, Cosmetics
Industry:Beauty
Location:New York City - New York - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Shades by GAL PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Dec 29, 2016 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share